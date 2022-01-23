Who Is Scooter Dunbar in Billions Season 6?

The Showtime drama series ‘Billions’ has a remarkable collection of recurring characters. Because of the show’s talented writers, these characters get enough screen-time and dialogues to leave an impression on the audience. In season 5, ‘Billions’ underwent drastic changes after the departure of Damian Lewis, who portrayed Bobby Axelrod, one of the main characters in the show. This subsequently opened up the narrative to numerous possibilities. Several characters who previously served in recurring capacities were promoted to the main cast. Among them is Roger “Scooter” Dunbar (Daniel Breaker). Here is everything you need to know about him. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Who Is Scooter Dunbar?

About three years before his departure, Lewis told the show’s creators about his intention. This gave them the time they needed to set up not only Lewis’ exit but also the introduction of charismatic billionaire Michael Prince (Corey Stoll) and his right-hand man Scooter. In the season 5 premiere, titled ‘The New Decas,’ Scooter makes his first appearance along with Michael and enthralls the audience with how similar and yet different they are from Bobby and Wags.

Unlike vicious, spiteful, and ethically dubious Bobby, Michael regards himself as a moral billionaire and approaches business with a genuine belief that he can make the world better. Scooter is somewhat more cynical in comparison, but that makes him a perfect bouncing board for all of Michael’s wild ideas. With Scooter’s help, Michael manipulates both Chuck and Bobby. As his feud with Bobby escalates, Michael pretends to join forces with Chuck and helps the New York attorney general build a case against Bobby. When Bobby’s arrest is all but certain, he sends Scooter to conduct peace talks with Wags.

Scooter convinces Wags that Bobby accepting to meet Michael is the only path to salvation for the latter. Bobby eventually agrees, and he and Michael speak. Michael offers Bobby probably the only path to get out of the trap that Chuck and he himself set up for the owner of Axe Capital. Michael offers Bobby $2 billion for his entire company. It’s an insulting offer and much less than the company’s real worth. But Bobby has no choice but to accept it.

While Chuck waits to arrest him, Bobby manages to flee to Switzerland, a country that doesn’t allow extradition for certain white-collar crimes. Having lost his white whale what seems like for good, an infuriated and frustrated Chuck shifts his attention to Michael. As the fifth season ends, he visits Michael’s new office to deliver the message of hostility. If Michael is to be investigated by the authorities, his subordinates, including Scooter, will not be spared. In season 6, Scooter helps Michael’s efforts in creating a hedge fund company without any dirty capital.

