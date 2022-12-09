Who is the Narrator of Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio?

Directed by Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson, Netflix’s animated film ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ follows Pinocchio, a wooden puppet made by Master Geppetto, who is grieving the loss of his son Carlo. After Geppetto makes the puppet, it receives life and tries to fill the absence of Carlo in the carpenter’s life and household. The musical film progresses through Pinocchio’s separation from Geppetto when the latter calls the former a burden. Pinocchio and Geppetto’s affecting tale is brought to the audience by a narrator, who also gives insight into their later lives. If you are wondering who the narrator of the film is, we have got you covered! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Who is the Narrator?

Sebastian J. Cricket, the traveling cricket who ends up in the pine tree that grows near Carlo’s grave, is the narrator of ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.’ Since the film is about Pinocchio’s “birth,” growth, and relationship with his “father” Geppetto, Sebastian becomes the suitable being to narrate the wooden puppet’s tale. First of all, the talking cricket has witnessed the gravity of Geppetto’s grief that revolves around Carlo’s death and how he seeks consolation in a wooden puppet made in the form of his dead son. A part of Sebastian’s home, the pine tree, transforms into Pinocchio, which makes him the closest relative of the wooden puppet after Geppetto.

Pinocchio’s tale is ultimately about his relationship with his father Geppetto. As the film progresses, they both realize that the “wooden boy” shouldn’t try to replace Carlo in the carpenter’s life and should remain an independent individual with his own identity. When Geppetto realizes his mistake of trying to find Carlo in Pinocchio, he changes his mind and welcomes the wooden boy to his life as who he is. Sebastian is the constant witness of all these developments, which makes him the most eligible narrator.

In addition, Sebastian’s narration also brings objectivity to the narrative of the film. Both Pinocchio and Geppetto have their own individual struggles in the movie and having one of them as the narrator would make the film biased toward the respective character. Sebastian narrating the tale eliminates such a concern and allows the viewers to approach Pinocchio and Geppetto’s tales without being biased toward one of the two characters. The talking cricket’s narration also highlights the significance of the character in the lives of the carpenter and the wooden boy.

Furthermore, Sebastian is a storyteller. He narrates the tale of Pinocchio and Geppetto with the ease and excitement of a storyteller, which makes the viewers more captivated by the wooden puppet’s story. At the end of the film, it is also revealed that Sebastian is narrating the tale to the Black Rabbits, the group of Rabbits who work for Death. Using such a plot point, Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson integrate Sebastian’s narration into the narrative of the film as well.

Ewan McGregor, who plays Jedi Obi-Wan Kenobi in several ‘Star Wars’ films, lends his voice to Sebastian J. Cricket in ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.’ McGregor’s narration as Sebastian not only elevates the film but also plays a significant role in the way the narrative is presented to the viewers. The actor also serves as the narrator of ‘Faster,’ ‘Fastest,’ ‘Hebrides: Islands on the Edge,’ ‘Highlands: Scotland’s Wild Heart,’ and ‘Jerusalem: City of Faith and Fury.’

Read More: Why Does Pinocchio’s Nose Grow When He Lies, Explained