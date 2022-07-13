Who Is the Narrator of Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres?

Directed by Richard Trank, ‘Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres’ is a documentary film on Shimon Peres, one of the most distinguished and celebrated politicians of the 20th and early 21st century. Born to Szymon Perski in 1923 in Vishnyeva, Belarus (then Wiszniew, Poland), the future Israeli leader immigrated to Tel Aviv with his family in 1934.

In the ensuing decades, he played a pivotal role in Israel’s transformation into an economic, technological, and military powerhouse. However, he devoted the later years of his career to bringing peace between Israel and its neighboring countries. Peres held several posts in the Israeli government. He served as the Prime Minister between 1984 and 1986 and between 1995 and 1996. Peres was the president of Israel from 2007 to 2014. This incredible statesman was awarded the 1994 Nobel Peace Prize along with then-PM Yitzhak Rabin and Palestine leader Yasser Arafat for the Oslo Accords. Perez passed away in 2016 at age 93.

In documentaries, narration holds the entire proceeding together. One of the reasons that ‘Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres’ feels fluid and seamless is because of the crisp, detailed, and informative narration. If you are wondering who the narrator is, we got you covered.

Who Narrates Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres?

Netflix’s ‘Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres’ is narrated by American actor George Clooney, known for films such as the ‘Ocean’s’ series, ‘Out of Sight,’ ‘O Brother, Where Art Thou?,’ ‘Michael Clayton,’ ‘Up in the Air,’ and ‘The Descendants.’ He received an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for ‘Syriana’ and the Oscar for Best Picture for ‘Argo,’ which he co-produced. Clooney is also an accomplished filmmaker and has directed movies such as ‘Confessions of a Dangerous Mind’ and ‘The Ides of March.’

Clooney had known Peres for a long time. In 2018, the ‘Gravity‘ actor joined the production of ‘Never Stop Dreaming’ to lend his voice as the narrator. Peres requested Moriah Films, the production company behind the project, to make a documentary on his life nine months before his passing.

Trank told Variety that they decided to stop making a documentary on David Ben-Gurion, Israel’s founding father and Peres’ mentor, so they could devote themselves to the project about Peres. “We deferred production on our documentary about David Ben-Gurion to start working on ‘Never Stop Dreaming,'” Trank said. “We wound up with about 50 hours of footage of Shimon and I was struck by how he wanted to keep learning. He said that dreams are what kept him young.”

By serving as the narrator on ‘Never Stop Dreaming,’ Clooney joins a long list of artists that have narrated Moriah projects, including Patrick Stewart, Kevin Costner, Richard Dreyfuss, Brooke Shields, Morgan Freeman, Nicole Kidman, and Whoopi Goldberg.

