Who is the Richest Dubai Bling Cast Member? Net Worths, Ranked

Netflix’s ‘Dubai Bling‘ follows a group of self-made millionaires in The City of Gold as they navigate high-profile social lives while balancing their personal and professional commitments. The show provides an authentic window into the lives of the rich and famous by showcasing what exactly goes on behind the scenes at extravagant parties, luxury events, and multimillion-dollar business deals. Besides a handsome helping of friendship, high-octane drama and romance add to the thrill of the show.

While viewers have been fascinated by the luxury, comfort, and wealth on display, many are curious to know more about the cast’s net worth. Well, if you have ever wondered who the richest star in ‘Dubai Bling’ might be, we have you covered!

Danya Mohammed – $1 Million

Devoted wife and mother of two, Danya Mohammed has earned a significant fan following online as a social media influencer. While her net worth received a considerable boost after she married popular music producer Marwan Al-Awadhi aka DJ Bliss, Danya has built up her own identity online and currently has over a hundred thousand followers on both Instagram and YouTube. Danya claimed that while her husband helped her find an interest in vlogging, she soon realized she had a natural affinity for cosmetics and beauty. Moreover, apart from creating content on makeup and beauty, Danya also uses her popularity to endorse popular brands online. Hence, considering her avenues of income and current status as a reality TV star, we believe her net worth to be around $1 million.

Brianna Fade – $1.5 Million

Brianna Fade was propelled into the spotlight when she followed and immediately unfollowed radio jockey Kris Fade on Instagram, catching his attention. While Kris and Brianna went on to have a whirlwind romance, the latter worked as a talent manager in Dubai prior to meeting the radio jockey. Nevertheless, her marriage to Kris Fade boosted her net worth considerably, and at present, Brianna serves as the Brand Manager at Fade Fit, her husband’s company. Besides, she enjoys a significant fan following on social media, which has helped her get several brand endorsements. Hence, considering Brianna’s successful life, we assume her net worth to be around $1.5 million.

Safa Siddiqui – $1.5 Million

A native of London, England, Safa started her professional life as a real estate agent. Although she was pretty successful in selling houses and had some top-rung clients, she decided to put a stop to corporate life in order to take time out for herself. Hence, Safa started building her presence online and currently boasts a significant social-media fan following. While her follower count helps her get several brand endorsements, Safa launched her own fashion line and is determined to become a successful fashion designer in the near future. Taking into account Safa’s achievements and money-making avenues, we believe her net worth to be around $1.5 million.

Kris Fade – $2 Million

While Kris was already working in Australia as a radio jockey, he moved to Dubai once he got an opportunity to work with Virgin Radio in the middle east. Although his initial months in Dubai were quite tough, with Kris even having to take a loan to make ends meet, the radio jockey was determined to make it big and soon started getting popular in the industry. To this very day, Kris works at Virgin Radio, where he hosts his own breakfast radio show, ‘The Kris Fade Show,’ which is broadcasted in Dubai and Australia. Additionally, he established his own company, Fade Fit, which serves healthier versions of popular snacks at an affordable price. As Fade Fit is one of the fastest-growing brands in the middle east and is highly valued, we believe Kris’ net worth to be around $2 Million.

Farhana Bodi – $2.5 Million

Farhana Bodi stepped into her professional life as a model and makeup artist. However, she didn’t want to stagnate her career in a single place, so she started building up an online presence, hoping to become a social media influencer. Farhana earned quite a bit of fame as a model and even got to walk the ramp at important events like the London Fashion Week and Cannes Red Carpet. Moreover, her grind finally paid off, as Farhana is considered to be one of Dubai’s most followed personalities, with a total of over 1.5 million followers on different platforms. Currently, she uses her online popularity to endorse multiple products while also participating in high-paying photoshoots. Besides, she is the founder of the lifestyle brand I Woman of the World, which puts her net worth at around $2.5 Million.

Zeina Khoury – $2.5 Million

Anyone associated with the real estate industry in Dubai would be familiar with Zeina Khoury’s name. While Zeina started as a property consultant in January 2007, she obtained a promotion in 2009, which bumped her position to the Head of Collections at the Dubai-based real estate agency, Emirates Sunland. Nevertheless, competing agencies soon took note of her talents, and in 2012, she was offered the CEO role at High Mark Real Estate Brokers. While Zeina has made more than a few high-profile sales in her career, she also founded the website BookAnyService.com in 2014, which now seems defunct. Nevertheless, her work as a CEO, coupled with her achievements and social media influence, puts her current net worth at $2.5 Million.

Marwan Al-Awadhi – $2.5 Million

Marwan Al-Awadhi, aka DJ Bliss, started his career as a radio show host while still in school. Besides, he was involved with the band KRAK (now Cyanide) and began working as a DJ at various events. Eventually, DJ Bliss shot to fame once he was employed by Radio One, which helped him acquire international fame. Moreover, apart from hosting the TV show, ‘‘That’s Entertainment,’ DJ Bliss also went on to establish the music production agency, Bliss Inc Entertainment. At present, DJ Bliss’ production agency is considered to be one of the finest in Dubai, while he has also established other companies, namely Karak Inc Eatery and SELEKT. Marwan Al-Awadhi is also known for putting out several successful tracks and currently performs in the dance and night club 411 Nights at Blu Dubai, putting his net worth at around $2.5 Million.

Loujain Adada – $4 Million

A native of California, Loujain grew up in Beirut, Lebanon, where she pursued a career in modeling from a very young age. While Loujain was quite popular in the Lebanon modeling industry and received several ad opportunities, she was asked to host the music show ‘‘Energy Spin Magazine,’ on MTC Lebanon at the age of 21. Although it seemed like Loujain’s career was on the rise, she soon let go of her profession and married billionaire Saudi businessman Walid Juffali. Loujain and Walid had a happy marriage and even shared two kids. However, the businessman, who was significantly older than Loujain, passed away from cancer in 2016, leaving her with a hefty inheritance. Since then, Loujain has focused on being a better mother to her children and has endorsed products online from time to time. However, with Netflix offering her an opportunity to appear on ‘Dubai Bling,’ her current net worth is around $4 Million.

Lojain Omran – $6 Million

Saudi native Lojain Omran started her career in the finance sector and continued working as an Operations Manager in the Visa Debit Collection division after her move to Bahrain. However, while in Bahrain, Lojain desired to join the entertainment industry and did so as a broadcaster with Bahrain TV. Over the years, Lojain has hosted several popular programs, including ‘‘Good Morning Arabs!,’ ‘Ya Hala,’ ‘The Situation With Lojain,’ ‘Around The Gulf,’ and others. She also has a significantly large social media following and has been featured in prestigious publications, including Forbes and Gulf Business. At present, apart from working as a social media influencer, Lojain has maintained her status as a popular television personality putting her net worth at a handsome $6 Million.

Ebraheem Al Samadi – $50 Million

Ebraheem Al Samadi had a tough childhood and started an eBay thrifting business when he was just 13 years old. The online business generated a revenue of around $40,000 within two years, helping Ebraheem discover his passion for entrepreneurship. Hence, after investing in a used car dealership and trying to run a cellphone business alongside his father, Ebraheem turned his attention to the then-developing city of Dubai. While the hairstyling brand, Amika, was the first company, Ebraheem brought to Dubai; the young entrepreneur even established a retail wing of his family’s company, The Al Samadi Group.

At present, Ebraheem has invested in several companies, with a notable few being My Imenso, Wired Up, The Chickery, and Forever Rose. While he works as the CEO of retail at the Al Samadi Group, the companies under Ebraheem are all multimillion-dollar ones, with Forever Rose being valued at $21 to $23 million in 2016. Thus, taking his avenues of income into consideration, we can safely assume that his net worth is above $50 Million.

