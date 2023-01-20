Who is the Richest on Bling Empire New York? Net Worths, Ranked

Given the extravagance and luxury that Netflix’s ‘Bling Empire: New York‘ has become famous for, it is hard not to wonder about just how the cast of the reality series are able to afford their lifestyle. While it is a well-established fact that most, if not all, in the series are experts in their respective fields, one cannot help but wonder just how wealthy this particular group of highly successful Asian-Americans is. If you are wondering about the same thing, worry not because here is our ranked list of just how rich the show’s cast is. So, let’s explore it together, shall we?

8. Nam Laks – $100,000

Hailing from a highly successful Thailand business family, Nam Laks was seen in the first season of the Netflix series as a student at Columbia University. As of writing, she is seemingly back in Thailand and spending time with her loved ones. Additionally, it seems like Nam is exploring her career options and is determined to find a field that suits her best. At this point, we estimate her net worth to be somewhere around $100,000.

7. Richard Chang – $2.5 Million

After gaining his degrees in Finance and Marketing, along with Photography, from New York University’s Stern School of Business, Richard Chang quickly rose through the ranks to his position today. He started his career as a Sales Associate for Barneys New York in January 2006 but then became a Consultant for Forensic and Litigation with FTI Consulting in September 2006. Over the years, he has been a part of reputable brands like Calvin Klein, serving as its Director of Merchandise Planning.

In August 2017, Richard established Un Poco Loco, an experiential fast-casual taco restaurant concept. Though he has left the company behind, the reality TV star continues to serve as the establishment’s Advisor. As of writing, he is a part of Hudson Medical + Wellness as the Chief Growth Officer and is quite proud of everything he has achieved in life. We estimate Richard Chang’s net worth to be approximately $2.5 million.

5. Tina Leung – $4.5 Million

A former student of Maine’s Bates College and Bristol University, Tina Leung realized her passion for fashion while being a part of the Fashion Institute of Technology. After diligent training and working with several stylists, she quickly became a skilled professional with an eye for style. She started her career as a Stylist with Prestige Hong Kong magazine and worked hard to further herself. However, her true calling came from the internet in 2011 when she started her own fashion blog called TinaLoves.com. She soon became an Instagram sensation and has amassed an impressive amount of fan following. Over the years, she has partnered up with brands like Valentino, Prada, Chanel, etc. With all these factors in mind, we estimate Tina Leung’s net worth to be around $4.5 million.

6. Blake Abbie – $5 Million

With a concrete educational foundation in the fields of literature(especially German) and music, Blake Abbie has become a reputable name within the publishing industry. Over the years, he has worked in cities like London, UK, and Paris, France, and serves as an Editor and Producer for various magazines. Despite his various roles in different companies, Blake has remained open to freelance work as a Freelance Editor and Creative Consultant since January 2013. Presently, he also serves as Editor At Large for A Magazine Curated By, a position he obtained in January 2014. Keeping his vast experience in mind, we approximate Blake Abbie’s net worth to be about $5 million.

4. Lynn Ban – $6 Million

With her eye-catching fashion choices, Lynn Ban is certainly known for standing out in a crowd. As it turns out, she is a highly successful jeweler who sells customer accessories through her own company, Lynn Ban Jewelry. While her husband, Jett Kain, helps her out in several aspects of running the business, the designing part of the work remains Lynn’s responsibility. Over the years, she has served clients like Rihanna, Lady Gaga, and Beyoncé, who cannot seem to get enough of her unconventional styles. Additionally, since 1996, she has apparently been helping the running of the Genki Sushi franchise in the USA. The company was established in Singapore and Hong Kong, China, by Lynn’s father. Considering all these factors, we believe Lynn Ban’s net worth to be about $6 million.

3. Dorothy Wang – $10 Million

With a father as successful as infrastructure tycoon Roger Wang, Dorothy Wang is no stranger to business. Over the years, she has helped establish many businesses like her Fabuluxe (a jewelry brand) and Rich and Bubbly(a champagne company). Until recently, she was apparently also affiliated with The Agency as a real estate agent, though she no longer seems to be working there. Additionally, she has quite a social media following with over a million Instagram fans. Moreover, she runs a travel blog that documents her travel details to places like Japan’s Tokyo, Florida’s Miami, the Netherlands’ Amsterdam, and much more. Given her various professional ventures, we believe Dorothy Wang’s net worth to be about $10 million.

2. Deborah Hung – $400 Million

Deborah Hung, AKA Deborah Valdez-Hung, is the wife of Stephen Hung and a successful and stunning model who completed her legal studies before meeting her husband at a show in Hong Kong. The Mexico-born fashionista is one of the most successful women in the fashion industry and is the owner of Dreamodels, a modeling agency based in Hong Kong that is known for its incredible talent. Thanks to her work, Deborah is often an important guest at fashion week shows like Versace, Dior, etc. In the first season of the Netflix series, the combined net worth of the Hungs is stated as $2 billion, which is certainly impressive. Given her highly successful career trajectory, we estimate Deborah Hung’s net worth to be around $400 million.

1. Stephen Hung – $450 Million

On the very top of this list, we have Stephen Hung, whose successful career in the banking industry has helped him become one of the wealthiest people in New York. Hailing from a family of respected property investors, Stephen has been a student at Columbia University and the University of Southern California. With his Master’s degree in Business Administration, the finance expert was ready to take on the world. Over the years, he has held positions like Asia’s Co-Head of Investment Banking for Merrill Lynch, the Vice Chairman of eSun Holdings, and a Non-Executive Director of Lippo Group’s AcrossAsia Limited.

While Stephen did try to establish a luxurious resort in Macau, China, using the name Louis XII Holdings Limited, the project ultimately did not meet expectations. Presently, he is the chairman of The Taipan Investment Group and the Vice-Chairman of Rio Entertainment Group, along with several other crucial roles in the banking industry. Considering the reality TV star’s various sources of significant income, we estimate Stephen Hung’s net worth to be approximately $450 million.

