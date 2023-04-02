Who Is Xander Arnaz? How Did He Die in Rabbit Hole?

Paramount+’s ‘Rabbit Hole’ is action drama series created by John Requa and Glenn Ficarra (‘This is Us’), starring Kiefer Sutherland as Jon Weir. In the series, John is a master of deception skilled in corporate espionage who is framed for murder by a shadowy and powerful enemy. As John searches for clues about those determined to destroy him, Xander Arnaz becomes an unlikely source of answers. However, John finds himself further deep into the metaphorical rabbit hole after Aranz is killed under mysterious circumstances. As a result, viewers must be curious to learn more about Arnaz and the events leading up to his death. In that case, allow us to share everything we know about Xander Arnaz in ‘Rabbit Hole.’ SPOILERS AHEAD!

Who Is Xander Arnaz?

Xander Arnaz first appears in the series premiere episode of ‘Rabbit Hole.’ In the series, Canadian actor Jonas Chernick plays the role of Xander Arnaz. Chernick made his screen debut in the 1992 art-house film ‘Careful’ directed by Guy Maddin, appearing in a small role. He gained prominence with his performances in Canadian drama shows such as ‘The Eleventh Hour’ and ‘The Border.’ However, Chernick is best known for playing Craig Strathern in the sitcom ‘Workin’ Moms.’ In ‘Rabbit Hole,’ Chernick’s Xander Arnaz is an associate of Miles Valence, the best friend of protagonist John Weir.

Arnaz works with Valence at Arda Analytics, a company originally built by Valence and John together. In the first episode, Valence and Arnaz offer John a job. They convince John to target US Treasury officer Edward Homm, and John is secretly tasked with killing him. Later, John is framed for Homm’s murder, and Valence dies by suicide after seemingly betraying John. In the second episode, we learn that Arnaz has taken over the company as the temporary CEO in place of Valence. John confronts Arnaz and seeks answers about Valence’s mysterious death. However, Arnaz fails to provide any answers but inadvertently points John to Valence’s comms data as a potential clue about his friend’s death.

How Did Xander Arnaz Die?

In the show’s third episode, we learn a little more about John and Valence’s partnership and how Arnaz factors into their mission. Simultensolsy, we also see Aranz trying to track down John using the authenticator for Valence’s comms data. Through flashbacks, we learn that John’s father, Dr. Ben Wilson, faked his own death, hoping to catch the omnipresent yet forever unseen villain, Crowley. Ben instructs John to cut ties with Valence and Arda while the company works with shady clients hoping to attract Crowley’s attention. Eventually, their plan works, and Valence starts working for Crowley. As a result, Arnaz was likely appointed to work alongside Valence by Crowley.

The same is hinted at in the third episode as Arnaz tries to track down John’s location and also reports about the same to a mysterious boss, presumably Crowley. In the episode’s final act, John cracks the password for the authenticator and uses FBI Agent Josephine “Jo” Madi to distract Arnaz. While Arnaz is caught up in a conversation with Jo, John wipes the data from the comms and goes off the grid with his group. After Arnaz fails to locate John, he receives a call from his boss. Moments later, Aranz falls from his office building and dies by suicide. Aranz’s death mirrors Valence’s demise, implying that Crowley killed both for failing to curb John. Nonetheless, Aranz’s death seemingly confirms that Valence did not betray John. Moreover, it adds another layer of suspense and intrigue around Crowley and his sinister motivations.

