Who is Zeina Khoury’s Husband? Does She Have Kids?

Netflix’s ‘Dubai Bling‘ introduces viewers to some of the wealthiest residents of Dubai, UAE. The reality show contains plenty of drama, opulence, and tension as members of the same social circle hash out their differences with each other while creating many more issues on the way. Naturally, the cast members of the series have earned many admirers thanks to their actions and struggles that were portrayed in the show.

One of the most prominent faces from the show’s premiere installment is none other than Zeina Khoury, whose professional and personal lives were featured heavily in the season. Hence, many viewers cannot help but be eager to know more about the reality TV star. Her romantic life was especially a topic of interest for the public, given the events that took place in the show. If you, too, want to know about Zeina’s life, here is what we know about the same!

Zeina Khoury’s Background

Zeina Khoury was born on December 13, 1983, in Lebanon and grew up in her native country. She completed her schooling in 2001 through BESGB and then went on to join Notre Dame University – Louaize for her BBA in Banking & Finance. While she was still completing her education, her country was in the midst of a war, which prompted Zeina to move to Dubai and hopefully find employment opportunities.

Initially, Zeina faced several rejections, but each one of them solidified her resolve to remain on the path. Soon, she had the opportunity to choose between two jobs in two different fields. Zeina could either choose a steady paying job in the insurance industry or take her chances with the risk that came with real estate, which was booming at the time since Dubai was developing rapidly. Naturally, Zeina chose the latter and joined Emirates Sunland in January 2007 as a Property Consultant.

In January 2009, Zeina became the Head of Collections and served in that capacity until May 2010. At this point, her responsibilities were expanded, and she became Head of collections and Client Relations for Emirates Sunland. However, Zeina left the organization in January 2021 and helped in the establishment of High Mark Real Estate Brokers at a senior management level. She became the CEO of the company and still retains the position. Her portfolio includes high-end properties for Palazzo Versace Dubai, D1 Tower, and several other remarkable locations.

The reality TV star has also held the position of Co-Founder for BookAnyService.com since October 2014. The company offers users the ability to book multiple services through the internet. In the year 2020, Zeian enrolled at Wharton Online and studied Introduction to Financial Accounting, Accounting, and Finance. she also got her Executive MBA in Business Administration and Management, General, from London Business School in July 2022.

Zeina Khoury’s Husband and Kids

As of writing, Zeina Khoury has been happily married to Hanna Azzi for over a decade. Presently, Hanna works as the General Manager of Nikki Beach Hotels & Resorts EMEA, which is located in Pearl Jumeira, Dubai. The hospitality professional likes to keep his life private and is apparently not the biggest fan of social media. Hanna’s appearances in ‘Dubai Bling’ are quite a few in number and often happen when he is with his wife or with his friends.

During the first season, Zeina revealed at Lojain Omran’s Valentine’s Day celebration that a friend of hers had notified her about a Buble dating profile named “Gilles” that had Hanna’s picture. Though she vehemently refused to believe that her husband was cheating on her, the situation did make Zeina wonder how her work-life balance had become askew recently. She talked about the profile to Hanna, who confirmed that he did not know anything about it and the picture was the one used in one of the news articles written about him.

This prompted Zeina to express how she felt she was not giving enough time at home and was neglecting her children. Hanna consoled the reality TV star, assured that he and their kids loved her. He also suggested that once Zeina’s workload gets reduced, the family should go on a vacation. Zeina and Hanna have two adorable children, Alexa and Joey, whom they love dearly. We wish the happy family the best in their lives and hope they have a wonderful future ahead.

Read More: Is Netflix’s Dubai Bling Scripted or Real?