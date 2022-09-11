Who Plays Sangman in Narco-Saints? Is the Actor in Squid Games?

Created by Yoon Jong-bin and Kwon Sung-Hui, ‘Narco-Saints‘ is a crime drama series inspired by real events. The series follows Kang In-Gu, an ordinary businessman from South Korea who travels to the South American nation of Suriname. After his business plan fails, Kang is drawn into a plot to apprehend a notorious drug lord Jeon Yo-hwan.

Kang works closely with another drug supplier, Sangman, to lure out Jeon. Therefore, viewers must be wondering about Sangman and his motivations. Moreover, fans of K-dramas will find the actor playing the role familiar. If you are looking for answers about Sangman in ‘Narco-Saints,’ here is everything you need to know! SPOILERS AHEAD!

Who Plays Sangman in Narco-Saints?

Sangman is Kang’s partner in the plot to export cocaine from Suriname to South Korea and other Asian markets. The name is merely a false identity conjured by NIS agent Choi Chang-ho to lure Suriname’s drug lord and local cartel leader, Jeon, into a trap. After Kang’s shipment of skatefish is found to contain cocaine, he is arrested for smuggling. Chang-ho arrives to help Kang and reveals that Pastor Jeon is no ordinary pastor but a local drug lord.

As a result, Chang-ho seeks Kang’s help in tricking Jeon and arresting him. According to the duo’s plan, Chang-ho poses as Sangman, a Korean with capital who wants to supply Colombian cocaine to the Asian market. Thus, Sangman is the fictional figure that Jeon makes a deal with, leading to his eventual downfall. In the series, actor Park Hae-soo essays the role of Choi Chang-ho, aka Sangman.

Is Park Hae-soo in Squid Games?

Born on November 21, 1981, Park Hae-soo is a South Korean actor who began his acting career in 2007 by appearing in several musicals and stage plays. Park made his screen debut in 2012 with the Korean television series ‘God of War’ and appears as Kim Yun-hu. He made his feature film debut in 2014 by playing the role of Hwang Joong-Geun in the period action film ‘The Pirates.’ Park’s other credits include films such as ‘Master’ and ‘Minority Opinion.’

However, the actor rose to prominence with the lead role of Kim Je-hyuk in the black comedy crime series ‘Prison Playbook.’ After gaining recognition in his native land, Park gained international fame through his performance as the calm, clever, and calculated Cho Sang-woo in the hit thriller series ‘Squid Games‘ created by Hwang Dong-hyuk. The series became one of Netflix’s most-watched releases and catapulted Kang to stardom.

Park is a familiar face for Netflix viewers, with his first collaboration with the streaming service coming in the form of the thriller film ‘Time to Hunt.’ The actor is also known for his role as Berlin in ‘Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area.’ More recently, Park also appears in the Netflix original film ‘Yaksha: Ruthless Operations’ directed by Na Hyeon. His performance as Choi Chang-ho, aka Sangamn, in ‘Narco-Saints,’ allows viewers to see the actor in a new light with his law enforcement character, adding a fresh angle to the drug cartel story.

Read More: Where is Netflix’s Narco-Saints Filmed?