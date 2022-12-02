Who Was Elsie Ford? How Did Robert Downey Jr.’s Mom Die?

Netflix’s ‘Sr.’ features Robert Downey Sr and Robert Downey Jr as the two try to tell the life story of the former. Throughout his professional career, Downey Sr held a passion for movies and created some of the best movies to come from the world of underground filmmaking. The documentary also sheds light on some of the most important people in the life of the father-son duo, including Elsie Ford. The actress was Downey Sr’s first wife and the mother of Downey Jr. Naturally, people are eager to learn more about Elsie and how she passed away. So let’s explore the details together, shall we?

Who Was Elsie Ford?

Born on April 11, 1934, in Dormont, Pennsylvania, Elsie Ann Ford’s father was an engineer who had helped in the construction of the Panama Canal. After the Scotch-German family settled down in the town of Huntingdon in Pennsylvania, Elsie’s mother started running a jewelry shop in the area. In the 1950s, Elsie decided to pursue her passion for comedy by going to New York and dropping out of college. Thanks to her humor and acting skills, she was able to meet many similarly inclined people, including Robert Downey Sr.

Elsie and Downey Sr first met in 1962, and the two got married in the same year following a proposal by Downey Sr at a Yankees vs. Orioles game. After her marriage, Elsie Ford changed her name to Elsie Ann Downey. The couple had their first child, Allyson Downey, in 1963. they went on to welcome Robert Downey Jr on April 4, 1965. Those who knew Downey Sr and Elsie commented that the pair had connected instantly and had a similar sense of humor and creativity. Actor Larry Wolf shared in the Netflix documentary that Elise was one of the most talented, lovable, and sweetest people he had the fortune to meet.

Though they had started a family, working in movies remained the main passion for Elsie and Downer Sr. In fact, Downey Jr claimed that he had grown used to sleeping around the sound of clapboards as a child since his crib was in the same room where his parents worked. Over the years, the married duo created several movies, like ‘Pound,’ and ‘Greaser’s Palace.’ In fact, Robert Downey Jr was also part of the two films and even acted as Elsie’s son in ‘Greaser’s Palace.’ In 1975, Elsie and Downey Sr divorced as their marriage had apparently been on the rocks due to the pressure of work.

After this, Elsie was seen in ‘Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman,’ though that ended up being her last paying job. Like many within the underground film industry at the time, Elsie was heavily addicted to drugs. Due to financial constraints, she lived in a 2 room apartment in Manhattan, New York, that was located on the fifth floor. Elsie shared the place with her boyfriend, Jonas Kerr, who became a paternal figure for her children.

Starting in 1990, Elsie decided to get sober and leave her addictions behind. She went to different treatments and was well on her way to recovery. Throughout her life, Elsie remained a strong presence in the life of her kids and even helped her son, Downey Jr, to leave the world of drugs. Eventually, Elsie moved to Los Angeles, California, after her family’s financial conditions allowed for the move.

How Did Elsie Ford Die?

Just when Elsie had begun her sobering journey, she was apparently diagnosed with multiple heart diseases and led a life full of bypasses and other treatments. She was still able to live an enjoyable life and was especially close to her grandchildren. According to Robert Downey Jr, she shared a special bond with his firstborn son, Indio Falconer Downey. The doctors labeled Elsie a “Medical Incredible” since they were amazed by how well she was able to do everyday activities.

In March 2014, Elsie had a cardiac arrest and was put on life support. She insisted that to be left at her own devices if the chances of her recovery become null. After a set of seizures, Elsie was brought home and put under hospice care. On September 22, 2014, Elsie passed away at 11 PM and was grieved by friends and family. Following her demise, Robert Downey Jr wrote a moving tribute for her, detailing the highlights of her life. “She was my role model as an actor, and as a woman who got sober and stayed that way,” the actor shared in the written piece.

