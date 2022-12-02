Who Was Laura Ernst? How Did Robert Downey Sr.’s Second Wife Die?

Netflix’s ‘Sr.’ is a captivating documentary that takes the viewers on a ride through the professional career of Robert Downey Sr, the father of Robert Downey Jr. The celebrated filmmaker gained much fame due to his underground movies that poked fun at the world and its established rules. The film mentions several people close to Downey Sr, including his family and friends. One such person who had a great impact on the artist and helped him turn his life around was none other than Laura Ernst. Her relationship with Downey Sr paved the way for a new dawn in the latter’s life. Her death affected the filmmaker deeply and helped him gain a new perspective on life. Naturally, people are eager to learn more about Laura and how she passed away. Well, here is what we know about the same!

Who Was Laura Ernst?

Laura Elizabeth Ernst was born on September 8, 1957, in the state of Washington. The talented artist was eager to establish herself in the entertainment industry and got to meet many well-known people through her work, including Robert Downey Sr. The filmmaker has already established himself in the film industry as a respected director. The duo worked together to write the 1983 Pablo Ferro directorial known as ‘Rage.’

Over the years, Downey Sr and Laura got to know each other very well. The filmmaker stated in the Netflix documentary that Laura helped him get out of the haze of drugs and marijuana that he once lived in. On many levels, he credited her with his ability to leave that part of life behind him. In 1990, Laura starred alongside Robert Downey Jr in ‘Too Much Sun.’ Her character Susan had a distinctive accent that she claimed was a suggestion from Robert Downey Sr, who directed the movie.

On March 15, 1991, Laura and Downey Sr got married and the former changed her name to Laura Downey. This was the second marriage for the groom, as he had previously been married to Elsie Ann Ford and even had two children from the union. According to Robert Downey Jr, the pair were very much in love, and the actress helped his father through several tough parts of his life. At the time, Downey Jr was also battling with his own addiction but considered the couple as people he could easily rely on.

How Did Laura Ernst Die?

In the last few years of her life, Laura was diagnosed with Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), which is commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. The disease progressively robs a person’s ability to utilize motor neurons. This means that the patient slowly starts losing control over their voluntary muscles. Learning about his wife’s health condition shook Downey Sr, who tried his best to help her in any way possible.

As Laura’s condition worsened, Downey Sr unwaveringly stayed by her side as a kind and loving figure. But alas, the talented actress passed away on January 27, 1994. Before her demise, though, she had once again partnered with her husband to write a movie script. The same film, ‘Hugo Pool,’ was released in 1997, years after Laura’s passing. It revolves around a male protagonist named Floyd (portrayed by Patrick Dempsey), who has ALS. It also stars Downey Jr in the role of Franz and covers the topic of drug addiction. Therefore, it’s evident that while Floyd was based on Laura herself, some of the struggles Franz faced were inspired by the issues in Downey Jr’s life, making it clear that ‘Hugo Pool’ was the family’s way to deal with grief.

Read More: Where is Robert Downey Sr.’s Third Wife Rosemary Rogers Now?