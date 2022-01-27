Who Wins Sparta at the End of Warrior, Explained

Gavin O’Connor’s sports film ‘Warrior’ depicts an incredible saga of two estranged brothers, who compete against each other in Sparta, a winner-takes-all mixed martial arts tournament with a prize money of $5 million. After a long separation, Tommy (Tom Hardy) and Brendan (Joel Edgerton) meet at the tournament arena.

The determined brothers display grit and determination to win the ultimate prize to fulfill their individual responsibilities. After their initial knockout rounds, the brothers fight each other in the final round, with enough motivation to defeat the other. If you are curious to know who is the last man standing, we have got you covered! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Who Wins Sparta?

Brendan Conlon wins Sparta. When Tommy and Brendan enter into the final of the tournament, they both eye at the $5 million prize money. Tommy offers it to the family of Manny if he wins and Brendan has a mortgage loan to repay to save his house and family. With enough responsibilities to fulfill, they both enter the fighting arena to defeat the other. Even though Brendan doubts himself at first, he realizes that a win is a must when he sees his wife among the spectators.

Tommy dominates Brendan in the first two rounds of the match. However, a resolute Brendan fights back in the third round and dislocates Tommy’s shoulder with an omoplata arm-lock. Rather than ending the fight, Tommy persists to fight, irrespective of Brendan’s plea to stop fighting with just one arm. Tommy tries his best to fight Brendan with one arm in the fourth round. Upon realizing that the only way to end the fight is to defeat Tommy, he uses a rear naked choke to force Tommy to tap. Tommy taps and Brendan wins by submission.

Even though Tommy displays more authority and strength in the tournament than Brendan, the latter’s determination to save his family motivates him to be the best among the two. While Tommy relies on his brute vigor to defeat his opponents, Brendan relies on the tricks up his sleeve. He prioritizes the win over the display in the arena. Thus, he fights and defeats Tommy with the techniques rather than with his physical strength. His trainer Frank Campana’s instructions also help him to turn the odds.

After being victorious, Brendan apologizes to Tommy. He expresses his love towards his brother and helps him to leave the arena. The friction between the two eases down and the brothers reconcile without many words spoken. Although Tommy leaves the arena seemingly without any prize money, he gains his brother back. The emotional distance that existed between the two comes to an end with the fight as they get together after years, in front of their father Paddy.

Brendan, on the other hand, wins the prize money of $5 million to save his house from foreclosure and protect his family from bankruptcy. He fights and wins the tournament for his two daughters and wife, upon defeating his own brother for the victory. Even though he doesn’t want to be a father who beats others for a living, the tournament paves the way for him to reconnect with his brother and save his family from hardships. More than the prize money, Brendan wins his family back by winning Sparta.

