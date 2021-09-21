Why Did Anupam Kher’s Dr. Kapoor Leave New Amsterdam?

Anupam Kher‘s masterful portrayal of Dr. Vijay Kapoor in ‘New Amsterdam‘ received a lot of love from fans. A series regular from the first season, Kher’s sudden exit baffled viewers and critics alike. Moreover, the abruptness by which the show wrote his character off surprised and shocked fans, who tried their best to hunt for a reason behind the departure. Let’s delve into the train of events and figure out why the veteran actor left the medical drama series, shall we?

What Happened to Dr. Vijay Kapoor?

The head of neurology at New Amsterdam Medical Center, Dr. Vijay Kapoor, is integral to Dr. Max Goodwin’s team. He is a brilliant neurosurgeon, and his expertise in the subject often shines through his profession. Unfortunately, Dr. Kapoor and his son, Rohan, have a difficult relationship, which deteriorated further after his wife’s death. However, over the course of the show, the two often try to reconcile, and the neurosurgeon also becomes a grandfather after Rohan and Ella have a child together.

With ‘New Amsterdam’ very open to portraying real-life issues, season 3 focuses on the terrible Covid-19 pandemic. Thus, while tending to patients, Dr. Vijay Kapoor falls victim to the virus and becomes gravely ill. Unfortunately, his diagnosis also points towards a weak heart, and Dr. Kapoor has to go through the risky procedure of open-heart surgery. Along with the Covid virus, the surgery leaves Dr. Kapoor quite vulnerable and makes it impossible for him to return to his job.

Why Did Anupam Kher Leave New Amsterdam?

Anupam Kher was getting quite popular as Dr. Vijay Kapoor, and thus his departure left fans astonished and looking for answers. It was also revealed that Kher himself asked to be let go from the series, although the reason behind it wasn’t made clear immediately. However, days after exiting the series, Kher took to social media and posted a message for his fans where he said, “It was an incredibly special time for me to part of this show and one I will never forget. The New Amsterdam family will always hold a special place in my heart. I am grateful to the audience for their love, support and good wishes, particularly for my wife, Kirron, at this time. I hope you all will continue to join me on my journey and future projects.”

According to sources, Anupam Kher’s wife, Kirron Kher, fell gravely ill while he was still busy with the show. While fans worried about Kirron’s health, reports in April 2021 stated that she was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma, which is a type of blood cancer. With such a severe condition, Kirron needed her husband beside her every step of the way. Hence, Anupam Kher decided to take his leave from the show and begin caring for his wife full time. He refused to let anything else come in the way of his family’s health, a decision that has received widespread support from fans and the entertainment community alike.

