Despite all the entertainment and hope they provide us, the sad aspect of reality dating shows is that relationships rarely last for a long time. After all, most formed couples usually end up parting ways at one point or the other. Of course, there are some exceptions, like Lauren and Cameron Hamilton from ‘Love is Blind’ and Sean and Catherine Lowe from season 17 of ‘The Bachelor.’ Yet, if there’s one thing we’ve learned from being fans of reality TV, it is that relationships are complex. So, when Becca and Garrett from ‘The Bachelorette‘ parted ways, it was confounding but understandable.

Becca and Garrett’s The Bachelorette Joureny

As the winner of ‘The Bachelor‘ season 22, Becca Kufrin initially believed she’d found her life partner in Arie Luyendyk Jr., only to have her heartbroken when he left her to pursue runner-up Lauren Burnham. Thus, she entered Bachelor Nation once again, but this time, she held the ropes as the focal star of ‘The Bachelorette’ season 14. It was here that the then-28-year-old publicist from Minnesota first met the then-29-year-old Medical Sales Representative from Manteca, California. Garrett Yrigoyen’s charm was so alluring that he even received her first impression rose.

From going fishing to going on dates in Park City in Utah and downing kombucha shots, Becca and Garrett experienced it all within the first few weeks, all the while talking about their childhood and past. He even revealed the details of his divorce and relationship with his ex-wife, driving Becca to give him another rose. The two also got a chance to see Granger Smith’s private live concert. After a couple more fun and fancy dates and meeting the family, Becca and Garrett knew their bond was real and started discussing a future together.

Eventually, Becca and Garrett’s journey on this series closed with not just her final rose being handed to him but also in a proposal on a beach in the Maldives. He got down on one knee, Becca said “Yes,” and the couple shared a beautiful moment while professing their love for each other. Becca couldn’t hide her happiness while talking to her fiancé and admitting that she wanted to experience a lifetime with him, and Garrett felt the same. In fact, after the proposal, he told the cameras, “Sorry fellas… she’s all mine!”

Why Did Becca and Garrett Break Up?

Even though Becca and Garrett seemed to be going strong following their stint on television, rumors about their break-up arose two years after their engagement. Ultimately, in September 2020, Becca spoke about it on the ‘Bachelor Happy Hour’ podcast, which she co-hosts alongside Rachel Lindsay. She said, “I don’t think it’s gonna come as a shock to anyone, but Garrett and I have decided to end our engagement,” adding that they were both in their hometowns to be closer to family in this trying time.

“It wasn’t something that we just arrived at one night. It wasn’t based solely off of one Instagram post or somebody else’s opinions or comments,” Becca explained, referring to the fact that Garrett had supported the police in June 2020 amid the Black Lives Matter movement. He had also come under fire once before in 2018 for liking Instagram posts making fun of the LGBTQ+ community, immigrants, and the Parkland shooting survivors. “There’s much more to it — to any relationship, there’s a lot of layers. It’s not for me to divulge details.”

She added, “It’s no one’s business other than what I’m telling you right now. But for anyone out there who has gone through a break-up, you know that it’s never easy. It’s a rollercoaster of emotions.” As for where they are now, while Garrett has since moved on and is in a happy relationship with a yoga instructor named Alex Farrar, Becca seems content just to be spending time with her friends, family, and cute corgis. Work and personal growth are her priorities today, as the beauty is giving love another chance in the seventh season of ‘Bachelor in Paradise.’

Read More: Are Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes Still Together?