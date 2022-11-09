Why Did Greg “Mouse” Gerwitz Leave Chicago PD? Where is Samuel Hunt Now?

Samuel Hunt’s Greg “Mouse” Gerwitz is one of the most beloved characters in NBC’s police procedural series ‘Chicago P.D.’ that left the show. Mouse was Jay Halstead’s buddy when they were together in the 75th Ranger Regiment. When Mouse becomes a part of Henry “Hank” Voight’s Intelligence Unit as a tech expert, he collaborates frequently with Jay. The final appearance of Hunt’s character is in the fifth episode of season 4. Although the show has progressed to its tenth season, Mouse is still missed, intriguing us to find out the reason behind Hunt’s exit from the show. On that note, here’s everything you need to know about the same!

Why Did Greg “Mouse” Gerwitz Leave Chicago PD?

Samuel Hunt’s final appearance as Mouse is in the fifth episode of season 4, in which he makes the necessary arrangements to rejoin the Army. He succeeds in burying a felony record on his name with the help of Trudy Platt. After confirming his departure from the CPD, his colleagues raise a toast for him and bid their goodbyes at Molly’s. “Once a member of this family, always a member of this family. Cheers to you, Mouse,” the official ‘Chicago P.D.’ handle shared.

In reality, as per reports, Hunt left ‘Chicago P.D.’ to join FOX’s musical drama ‘Empire’ in a recurring capacity. In the show, he portrays the character Xavier Rosen, an A&R representative at Empire. Although he joined as a recurring cast member, Hunt only appears in the show’s four episodes. Ever since Hunt’s departure from ‘Chicago P.D.,’ admirers of the character have been expecting his return. However, the chances of the same happening are extremely low.

To start with, neither NBC nor Hunt has announced that Mouse will return to the police procedural. Considering that Mouse is an integral part of Jay Halstead’s storyline, we may not need to expect Hunt’s return since Jay has left the Intelligence, paving the way for Jesse Lee Soffer’s exit from the show.

Where is Samuel Hunt Now?

After leaving ‘Chicago P.D.,’ Samuel Hunt joined ‘Empire’ and left the musical drama after featuring in four episodes. He plays Louis Zamperini, a former Olympian and World War II bombardier in the 2018 film ‘Unbroken: Path to Redemption.’ In 2019, Hunt appears in ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ as Bryce Prescott. The actor appears as Sam in Scott Beck and Bryan Woods’ slasher film ‘Haunt.’ In ‘Christmas in Vienna,’ Hunt appears as Daniel. The actor plays Scott in Showtime’s drama series ‘The L Word: Generation Q’ and Adam in ‘American Horror Story: Double Feature,’ the tenth season of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s ‘American Horror Story.’

Hunt’s most recent acting credit is ‘MEAD,’ in which he plays the character Friz. Apart from acting, Hunt had collaborated with Young Storytellers, an arts education non-profit operating primarily in Los Angeles. The actor is also a voracious traveler and spends a part of his time on activities like hiking and rock climbing. In January 2022, Hunt climbed Mount San Gorgonio in California. He had also climbed Mount Baldy and Grand Canyon and had been to Yosemite National Park in California, North Cascades National Park in Washington State, Eaton Canyon, Weichtalhaus in Austria, etc. Hunt’s upcoming projects include Matt Munroe’s film ‘Foul Mouth’ and Siri Rødnes directorial ‘Follow Me.’

