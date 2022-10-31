Why Did Grieff Kill His Wife in Inside Man? Where Is Her Head? Theories

‘Inside Man‘ is a BBC crime-drama TV mini-series directed by Paul McGuigan and written by Steven Moffat, who has worked on notable shows such as ‘Sherlock’ and ‘Doctor Who.’ The story centers on Mr. Grieff (Stanley Tucci), a death row inmate in the US, trying to find Janice, a missing woman trapped in a vicarage in the UK, with a journalist’s help.

Mr. Grieff is a particularly enigmatic character who seems to have a lot of insight into morality. An ex-professor of criminology, he awaits his death sentence for murdering his wife. While people know that he strangulated his wife and decapitated her, nobody knows why he did so and where he hid her head. After watching the series, we’ve got a few thoughts on this. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Why Did Grieff Kill His Wife? Where Did He Hide Her Head?

Right from the first moment, it is established that Grieff is a morally ambiguous character with exceptional detection skills. This is via a scene where Senator Kreiner consults the inmate about a peculiar case. Kreiner mentions how every time he has sex with his wife, $253.55 is deposited into his account from an anonymous source. Grieff asks about the rape allegations against him 30 years ago and even mentions that one of the alleged victims, Selina Cadiz, currently works in his office. The senator denies those allegations and asks how they are even related to his problem. After giving this statement a moment’s thought, Grieff chuckles, indicating that he has solved the case.

However, he doesn’t reveal the answer to the senator because for him to solve a person’s case, the person needs to possess moral worth. As the story unfolds, we get an answer to this riddle, which indicates the man’s capability. Besides this, several other instances shed light on his psyche. These two facets of Grieff might help us deduce the motive behind his wife’s murder and the hiding place of her head.

Grieff unfurls the mystery behind $253.55 effortlessly before his friend and partner, Dillon. According to him, Kreiner’s wife spoke to Selina Cadiz and discovered that her husband was indeed a rapist. This information left her in a difficult situation leading to her seeking therapy. She knew she couldn’t pay the therapist from her account because her husband would come to know, and she’d have to reveal everything.

So, she asked Selina to make a payment to the therapist from a potentially secret account. However, due to Selina’s old age, she couldn’t read clearly, so the text size on her phone was larger than usual. Thus, every time she got the message, “Pay therapist $253.55,” it was split into two rows, and she read it as “Pay the rapist $253.55.” Grieff assumes that Selina was either overly obedient or intimidated by Kreiner’s wife, so she followed the instruction down to the T. But, the therapist didn’t get her money yet, so after a few days, Selina would likely get a reminder, and she would pay the same amount to the therapist as well.

This detailed narration of the events shows how Grieff uses his information, observation, and a few assumptions to solve a case. In fact, it shows how he sees the same set of data and information from multiple perspectives. In this case, he sees it from the perspective of Kreiner, his wife, and Selina. This is precisely why he is able to make safe assumptions for every person involved in this scenario.

Considering he indulges himself in a variety of cases regularly, it can be assumed that the man knew exactly what he was doing while killing his wife. His knack for understanding people and their psyche enabled him to hide her head in such a place that nobody could ever find it. Although Grieff never reveals this, we believe it could be a place right under the nose of his father-in-law, Gordon.

One of the main reasons for this assumption is Grieff’s interaction with Gordon. The former has a smug face when the latter sits before him, and the two share contempt for each other. The way Grieff calls him a criminal is strange because, throughout the show, he doesn’t judge anyone else’s morality. So this could be coming from a personal space. Furthermore, he provokes Gordon on two occasions and relishes the latter’s reaction. This leads us to believe that he might somehow be linked to his daughter’s death. So, to exact revenge, Grieff would have hidden the head in such a place that would be provocative to Gordon.

However, there’s more to Grieff’s motive, which can be deduced from his general nature throughout the show. The criminal doesn’t just solve puzzles but also offers insights into humanity’s violent behavior. As he says in the show, anyone can become a killer. All they need is a bad day. This isn’t to absolve himself of his crime but to make others understand how people are capable of such things. It is also revealed that Grieff regrets his actions when he says that he deserves the death sentence he has gotten. Despite the warden’s suggestion to appeal this verdict, Grieff chooses to be in his cell and wait for his judgment day.

Toward the end, when he talks to Harry, the Vicar who held and assaulted Janice, he says he understands. In fact, according to him, Harry might be the only person to understand Grieff’s actions. As we see in the show, Harry becomes the victim of his circumstances, and the threat to his son and family leads him to take drastic measures that are uncharacteristic of him.

In many ways, his conversation with Harry indicates he relates to his situation and empathizes with his deeds. This could mean that Grieff might have had a similar experience. He would have been conflicted about what he was doing, but he knew that whatever it was, no matter how gruesome or evil, it had to be done. Although the series leaves us without answers, we believe Grieff murdered his wife due to a moral dilemma, which might be linked to her father. This is why he decides never to give his father-in-law the chance to bury his daughter whole.

