Why Did Jax and Brittany Leave Vanderpump Rules? Were They Fired?

Revolving around the exciting personal lives of the employees at Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant SUR, ‘Vanderpump Rules‘ is no stranger to drama. Thus, when Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright announced their departure, fans were thrown off-guard and became anxious to know the reason behind it. With both being on the show for multiple seasons, fans speculated that there might be more to the story. These speculations were further fueled by rumors about Jax being fired. Let’s dig in and find out what really happened, shall we?

Why Did Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Leave Vanderpump Rules?

Jax and Brittany enjoyed a long run on the series and built up quite a fan following, eventually spawning their own spin-off,’ Vanderpump Rules: Jax And Brittany Take Kentucky.’ However, Jax’s behavior has often stirred up controversies. But still, it seemed like both he and Brittany enjoyed being on the show, as evident from their social media posts and interactions with fans. Initial speculations about Jax being in trouble surfaced when Bravo fired Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute from ‘Vanderpump Rules’ as they accused Faith Stowers of a crime she had no involvement in.

As the network took a firm stance against the cast members’ controversial behavior, there was chatter that the ax might fall on Jax Taylor as well. In June 2020, it was reported that Faith Stowers also asked for him to be fired. Additionally, other people began speaking up. This included ‘90 Day Fiance‘ star Ashley Martson who accused him of racist behavior, and ex-‘Vanderpump Rules’ cast member Billie Lee, who alleged that he is transphobic. Amid such accusations, news about Jax and his wife Brittany leaving ‘Vanderpump Rules’ surfaced in December 2020.

Although some reports claimed that Jax had been fired, the network did not explicitly affirm this rumor. Unfortunately, the reason behind Jax and Brittany’s exit has remained shrouded in mystery. But in early December 2020, Brittany shared a warm post announcing their departure. She thanked Bravo as well as their castmates for a wonderful experience and cited their growing family as the reason they decided to step out of the reality show.

Where Are Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Now?

Brittany’s farewell post made it seem like she and Jax moved on from the show in good faith. And since then, it appears that the couple has been busy with their family life. Months before walking away from ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ Brittany announced her pregnancy in September 2020 and gave birth to a baby boy in April 2021. In the same month, Jax appeared on a podcast interview and mentioned that walking away from the show was a massive relief as his role had stopped serving its purpose. He even claimed that he was often at loggerheads with the producers over what to shoot and thus felt better after exiting.

At present, it appears that Jax and Brittany have embraced their parental duties and are extremely happy in their personal lives. The couple’s social media profiles are chock full of beautiful family pictures that testify to their intimate bond. Additionally, they have kept in touch with their reality TV roots and featured their house in NBC’s ‘Open House.’ So, although they may no longer want to be a part of ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ they may not be averse to returning on television if it makes sense for them personally and professionally.

