Why Did Liv Break up with Danny? Do They End Up Together?

Netflix’s ‘Keep Breathing’ follows the story of Liv, who is left alone to fend for herself in the wilderness following a plane crash. While trying to survive the physical challenges, she also has to keep up the strength of her mind, which keeps drifting back to her past and the mistakes she made. One of the people that she thinks about a lot is Danny. He was her co-worker, but soon, they started dating. Despite Liv’s aversion to relationships, she got along well with him, and it looked like the start of something great for her. But then, just as things were picking pace between them, she broke up with him. It is clear that she does like him a lot. So, why did she break up with her? Is there any chance that they will get back together? Let’s find out. SPOILERS AHEAD

Why Did Liv Break Up With Danny?

When Liv was still a child, her mom walked out on her. She never really understood why her mom did that, or why she never came back or even tried to contact her again. This led her to believe that relationships are fragile and you never know when the other person will leave you in the lurch with no explanation whatsoever. This haunted her all through her childhood, where she worried if her father would leave her too. It carried on into her adulthood, where she got into relationships with the fear of abandonment. So, before the other person would get the chance to leave her, she decided to leave them first and save herself the heartbreak.

She did the same thing with Danny when she realized that he was getting too close to her. It had been barely a year since she met him, but they hit it off very well. Danny wanted to keep it going, especially when he thought that both of them liked each other. While her erratic behavior concerned him at times, he was ready to give their relationship a shot, which is why he sticks around, as long as possible. In the end, however, Liv decides that it’d be better for both of them if they broke up right now rather than making a mess later.

Do Liv and Danny End Up Together?

Spending time alone, with no job pressure to distract her, Liv is forced to confront the issues that had been plaguing her for so long. Back home, she’d bury herself in work to avoid addressing a problem or to even think about something else in her life, like Danny. It was easier for her to push him away rather than take a chance on their relationship. In the forest, however, her mind wanders to the happy times with him, and eventually, she accepts that she’d made a mistake breaking up with him. He’d have been a great father, or at least, tried to be. He could also be the support system she always found lacking in her life.

In the end, as she lets go of all the things that had been holding her back, she has a vision of the future. She sees herself giving birth to her child and Danny is right next to her. In what could have been her final moments, she thinks about having a happy family with Danny, and it only makes sense that once she survives, she will want to make this vision a reality.

In the first episode, while on the plane, she reads a text from Danny. It seems he still cares about her and considering the timeline, it doesn’t look like it has been too long since she broke up with him. This means that there is a chance that he’ll want to have her back, should she wish to be with him, especially when she tells him about the pregnancy. Now that Liv is ready to break down her walls, Danny might find that she is more open to talking about her family and her past, and the reasons that had kept her from being with him. With all doubts cleared away, it seems natural that the two of them would get back together and live happily ever after.

