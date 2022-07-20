Why Did Paige Leave Virgin River? Is Lexa Doig in Virgin River Season 4?

In Netflix’s ‘Virgin River,’ Paige Lassiter (Lexa Doig) is one of the supporting characters. The audience is introduced to her through Mel, whose arrival in the fictional titular town in California serves as a starting point of the show. Paige is open, kind, and friendly. She runs a bakery truck called Paige’s Bakeaway. Throughout the entire first season, Paige grows close to John “Preacher” Middleton (Colin Lawrence), a former Marine and chef at the local bar. It is eventually revealed that Paige is on the run from her past. If you are wondering whether she appears in the fourth season of ‘Virgin River,’ we got you covered. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Why Did Paige Leave Virgin River?

Although Preacher and Paige are respectively the male and female leads of ‘Shelter Mountain,’ the second book in Robyn Carr’s original series of novels, their romance is yet to make any progress in the show. While they grow close throughout the first season, they are forced to separate because of the circumstances. It is revealed that Paige’s real name is Michelle Logan, and she and her son Christopher are on the run from her abusive husband, Wes. She prefers to keep her name off the records. When someone questions her about this, she claims she likes to do things the old way. In reality, she fears that even if she does a mundane thing like opening a bank account, Wes will find her.

Ultimately, it is proven that she was right to be afraid. Wes shows up in Virgin River and tries to force Paige and Christopher to leave with him. In season 2 episode 2, titled ‘Taken by Surprise,’ Wes chokes Paige and tells her to get his son. When she refuses, he replies that he will do it himself. A desperate Paige tries to push him away. He falls down the stairs and dies.

Although it was Wes who was abusive, he filed battery charges against Paige and got a restraining order. So, when Paige ran away with her son for safety, she broke the law. After Wes’ death, Paige calls the only man she can trust at this point in the town, Preacher. After he arrives and realizes what has happened, he convinces Paige to run away with her son because that’s the only way they can be together. If the police arrest Paige, they will either place Christopher in foster care, or worse, with Wes’ family, whom Paige calls deranged.

After Paige and Christopher are gone, Preacher buries Wes’ body in the wood. In the season 3 finale, titled ‘Blown Away,’ Paige sends Christopher to live with Preacher. In a message to Preacher, she reveals that she is pursued by Wes’ twin brother, Vince.

Is Lexa Doig in Virgin River Season 4?

Yes, Lexa Doig, the actress who portrays Paige, is in ‘Virgin River‘ season 4. She makes her first appearance since the second episode of the second season in the tenth episode of the fourth season, titled ‘Fire and Rain.’ She reveals to Wes that she has been living at a woman’s shelter in Mendocino, a coastal community in northern California. She has access to free legal aid there. After confirming that Vince has taken Christopher, she becomes terrified. Later, Vince lets Christopher go and takes Paige instead to make her pay for his brother’s death. Fortunately, Preacher subdues him and rescues Paige.

