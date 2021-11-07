Since his portrayal of John Eleuthère du Pont in the biographical thriller-drama film ‘Foxcatcher,’ Steve Carell has established himself as a wholesome actor who can shift and switch with ease between portraying a comedic character in one project and a dark antagonist in the next. It has been absolutely fascinating to see him play the caricaturish General Mark R. Naird in ‘Space Force,’ the Netflix workplace military comedy that Carell has co-created, and then watch him as ‘The Morning Show’s Mitch Kessler, a repulsive and yet terrifyingly relatable character.

Throughout the series, Mitch’s actions have served as a prominent plot device. And even though he has remained on the fringes of the narrative as a character, he steals every scene he appears in. Mitch’s story finally comes to an end in season 2 episode 7, when he lets his car fall off a cliff and dies. If you are wondering what motivated the creators of the series to write off such a character, which led to Carell’s departure from the show, this is what you need to know.

Why Did Steve Carell Leave the Morning Show?

Carell’s Mitch Kessler represents a controversial perspective in the post #MeToo era: that of the accused. Since the beginning, ‘The Morning Show’ establishes Mitch as part of an outdated and inherently chauvinistic class of men who are aware that the world is changing but think that the rules don’t apply to them. So, when they are called out on their behavior, they ardently believe that they are being unfairly persecuted.

‘The Morning Show’ takes it up a notch and depicts that while Mitch doesn’t fully understand why what he did was wrong, he is deeply remorseful for their immediate and eventual consequences, especially after Hannah’s suicide. He retreats to a villa in Italy in an attempt to entrench himself in obscurity. Of course, it doesn’t work, and he gets recognized. With the help of the documentarian Paola Lambruschini (Valeria Golino), Mitch finds a path to redemption, albeit reluctantly. But then, he learns that Maggie Brener (Marcia Gay Harden), a journalist and author, has accused him in her book of almost exclusively targeting black women. Deeply troubled, Mitch turns to Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston), his long-time friend and former co-host, for support and help, only to be refused.

In an interview, Aniston reflected on this particular scene between her character and Carell’s, dubbing Mitch’s death as “heartbreaking.” She also said that this would initiate a moment of self-reckoning for Alex. “It’s one of the many things that lead her to the brutal reality and facing who she is and who she refuses to actually be, because their last conversation is so poignant,” she stated. “Basically, ‘I will do this for you in order for you to continue this façade of who you need so desperately to be. And yet you’re going to throw me to the wolves.’ So I think she has a real come to Jesus (moment) in terms of integrity and truth and who she is and who she really wants to be.”

According to showrunner Kerry Ehrin, they decided to write off Mitch because his contribution to the overall narrative has been all but exhausted. However, it was initially quite ambiguous in the script. It was none other than Carell himself who suggested that the death could be an “active choice, which I thought was really interesting from someone who was really inside the character.”

‘The Morning Show’ chose to set the second season amidst the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation. Ehrin apparently considered the idea of Mitch dying due to the pandemic but ultimately discarded it because she didn’t want to feel that she was “gratuitously killing someone.” Furthermore, Mitch’s death in a single-car accident effectively creates opportunities for future explorations for the writers. The results can be immediately seen in episode 8, in which the staff and anchors of the Morning Show race against time to confirm Mitch’s death.

