Widow’s Bay Finale Recap and Ending Explained

As a raging storm knocks on the shores of the titular town in ‘Widow’s Bay,’ the stakes become higher and more intense than ever. Under Mayor Tom Loftis’ instructions, the entire town, residents and tourists alike, have been gathered in the town hall’s underground emergency shelter. Yet, keeping such a rowdy crowd in such a tiny place with the community’s natural inclination for danger promises to spell out trouble.

Meanwhile, their leader remains missing in action as he decides to overtake the burden of freeing the town from its curse onto his own shoulders. As revealed by the undying Richard Warren, the Bay’s misfortune is a result of his direct covenant with evil. This means his bloodline must end for the horrors to cease. In a twist of fate, even after hundreds of years, only one Warren descant remains. Still, the life of one for the survival of many proves to be a more complicated choice than Tom expects it to be. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Tom Pays Ruth a Morally Tortured Visit

Once Rosemary’s genealogy test reveals that Ruth, an unmarried older woman with no children, is the last descendant of Richard Warren, Tom is cornered into an age-old moral quandary. The town’s curse, responsible for numerous deaths, is a direct result of the covenant Warren made with something ancient and evil on the island. However, this curse can be eradicated if the last of Warren’s bloodline is erased. Initially, this seems like an unrealistic solution. However, once Ruth is revealed to be the last of the Warren family line, things become more real. Now, all that stands in the way of the elimination of the curse is the death of one older woman.

Tom decides to shoulder this burden himself as he takes off into the storm to Ruth’s house, leaving Patricia and Wyck to handle the situation in the emergency shelter. In an attempt to come up with a plan, the mayor first visits the local doctor’s clinic to look through his assistant’s files, hoping she has some nebulous terminal illness. Yet, all he finds is a warning about mixing two medications at once. Inadvertently, this too becomes helpful. Upon his arrival, Tom is instantly greeted with Ruth’s trademark hospitality and kindness. Once he convinces her that it would be better to hunker down in her house for the storm, the two end up spending some time together. During this time, Tom’s internal conflict with the reality of his intentions, which involve poisoning Ruth and ending her life, only grows sharper.

Dale Finds the Real Purpose of the Emergency Shelter

As the hours pass by in the underground shelter, Wyck and Patricia begin to realize the possible dangers of the situation. Given the volume of the population and the uncertainty of the situation, it’s very likely that things could soon get out of hand. For the same reason, while they deal with the food and water rationing, Patricia asks Dale to look for entertainment with which to distract the crowd. Unfortunately for everyone, this leads him to a room filled with film tape that houses an unnatural movie. Upon screening the reel, Dale discovers something about the town’s history with sacrifices and offerings.

As it turns out, a few years ago, Widow’s Bay used to collectively choose one person as a sacrificial offering through community-wide consideration. This offering could be anyone, though it usually tended to be a criminal or someone of similar dubious morals. Once chosen, the victim would be fed to the mystical creature residing in the town hall’s hidden dungeons. The emergency shelter was used to stash these victims until the time of the sacrifice. While Dale learns of this lore, things begin to heat up in the common areas over food and water shortages. Naturally, Dale’s interruption and maniacal revelation of the tapes only serve to make matters worse.

Evan and His Friends Get an Innocent Man Killed

After the emotional heart-to-heart between Evan and Tom about Lauren’s death, the father-son duo’s relationship had improved significantly. As such, when the mayor leaves his son in the shelter, the latter promises to stay put without seeking out trouble as he is prone to do. However, this promise only lasts so long. His friends, led by PJ, convince him to sneak away from the shelter through the backrooms in an attempt to escape and smoke some weed. Unfortunately, all this sneaking around does is take the teenage trio into an ominous dungeon.

Before anything tragic can happen, an adult, Kenny, locates them and forces them to return to the common areas of the shelter. Yet, in the process, he himself ends up getting locked inside the dungeon. While PJ and the other teenagers bolt from the area to evade trouble, Evan stays behind trying to help the other man. Through the iron doors, he hears Kenny’s screams accompanied by other concerning noises. In the end, when the door opens, the dungeon is entirely empty with no traces of Kenny or anyone else. At the same time, the storm that had taken over the town dies down outside.

Widow’s Bay Ending: Is the Curse on the Island Lifted?

The curse upon Widow’s Bay manifests in a number of different ways. From normal supernatural hauntings like ghosts and apparitions to sea hags that mark and kill their victims to immortal serial killers, there are many horrors that take over the town periodically. Still, one of the worst and most prevalent incarnations of it strikes only those who have been born on the island. If someone is born on the island, they can never leave it. If any attempt is made, they are stricken with inexplicable death or ailment. This is exactly what killed Lauren, Tom’s wife, and has kept Evan perpetually confined to the island.

It’s also why the mayor has been so desperate to open the town up to tourists, hoping it would breathe some life into an otherwise cage-like place. Thus, when it comes down to it, the decision between letting the curse go on or ending Ruth’s life, Tom chooses the latter. Even if it is with a heavy heart, he ends up mixing dangerous medications into her tea, hoping it would fatally poison her. Nonetheless, before the pills can take effect, Ruth reveals something groundshaking. Apparently, she isn’t the last of Warren’s bloodline. In her youth, she actually had an affair with a married man and ended up pregnant. Since the man wasn’t willing to leave his wife for her, Ruth ended up giving birth to the child, a daughter, and giving her up to her ex-lover and his spouse to raise as their own. This child was none other than Lauren, Tom’s wife.

Which means Evan, Lauren’s son, is Ruth’s grandchild and the real latest descendant of Richard Warren. In the end, even after the older woman nears her death, the curse remains as it uses Tom’s son as a tether. Since Tom is the only one, save for Ruth, who knows about this blood connection, Evan’s life remains safe for now. Meanwhile, Kenny’s inadvertent sacrificial offering in the shelter works and quiets down the storm. Therefore, as the season ends, the curse, or even this term of its cycle, isn’t over yet. Evan and his happiness were a core part of Tom’s desperation to eradicate the curse. However, now that he has become the sole key to it, it’s hard to imagine the mayor would be willing to trade the life of his own son for the rest of the town. Thus, for now, the curse stays.

What Do the Bell Tolls Mean?

As the season comes to an end, we see Tom out by the sea, throwing away a Warren family heirloom, tying Ruth to the island’s founder. This is as much a safety measure for Evan as it is for Ruth. Afterward, as he goes to join his son in the car, eight distinct bell tolls can be heard in the distance. Earlier, the film tapes Dale had discovered spoke of a similar thing. As it turns out, these tolls are a representation of the number of lives that have to be fed to the evil presence in the dungeon in order to satisfy the covenant Warren made with evil all those years ago. Back then, he had sold his soul in the face of famine to ask for the survival of his settlement colony.

Periodically, since then, as the fog descends on the island, a series of cursed events unfold in town. These events can only be stopped once the covenant is honored and human lives are traded to the evil residing on the island. The bell tolls are a representation of the number of human lives required to satisfy this ritual. Previously, Kenny’s offering had unintentionally acted as one of these sacrifices. Consequently, the storm had died down, allowing the town residents and tourists to return to their lives momentarily. However, as the bell tolls, Tom hears tell it, eight total sacrifices are required in order to complete the deal. Thus, the bells are a foreboding omen, cementing that more death awaits Widow’s Bay in the future.

Is Ruth Dead? How Did She Survive?

Once Tom learns about Evan’s connection to Ruth, he instantly regrets his decision to poison the older woman. If she isn’t the last of Warren’s descendants, then the mayor can’t rationalize her murder as a necessary evil for the greater good. This is especially true since he has no intentions of killing her next of kin, who also happens to be his own son. For the same reason, once the poison sets in and knocks Ruth down to the floor, Tom rushes to help her and makes plans to bring her to a doctor. However, around the same time, Bechir, the Sheriff, bursts into the room. Earlier, he had learned about Ruth and her connection to Warren through a chatty Rosemary. Afterward, Patricia had spilled everything about the curse, their theories, and Tom’s plan to kill Ruth.

When Bechir first takes off to confront Tom, it seems like his intentions are to put a stop to his murderous plans. However, the opposite ends up being true. The Sheriff isn’t a town local, and neither is his wife, Chelle. They just happen to have landed in the wrong place at the worst time possible. Chelle is currently in the later months of her pregnancy. Consequently, there’s a high chance that their baby will be born on the island and thus be bound to it through the curse. Bechir, who has recently discovered the validity of the curse via a first-hand encounter with the Boogeyman, refuses to accept that. As such, he shoots Ruth as soon as he enters her home. Even so, somehow the gunshot, much like the medications, doesn’t kill her. Although the reason for it is unknown, it could be connected to her Warren blood.

Is Bechir’s Baby Born on the Island?

Although Bechir tries his best, his realization about Widow’s Bay’s curse arrives a little too late. As a result, he’s unable to get himself and his wife off the island in time. In the end, as the storm sets in, the couple has no reason but to huddle up with the community at the emergency shelter. Worse yet, once there, Chelle begins to experience contractions. Initially, she assumes this must be Braxton-Hicks, aka false contractions, since she is a good seven weeks away from the expected due date.

Nonetheless, the evaluation of the doctor reveals something else. He seems certain that the baby will be born on the very same night. This is what drives Bechir to seek out Ruth as he believes it’s the only way to save his yet-unborn child from a doomed future. Although we don’t get to see the birth of this child in the finale, it’s fair to assume Chelle as her baby on the same night or sometime soon afterward. Either way, Bechir’s kid seems destined to be born in the Bay, which makes the Sheriff a particular threat to Tom and his son. Although he doesn’t know it yet, it seems only a matter of time before he realizes Evan is one of the only things standing in the way of his baby’s safety.

Read More: Widow’s Bay Episode 9 Recap: Emergency Shelter