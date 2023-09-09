Wife Swap Season 2: Where Are They Now?

Redirecting the order of the household, ‘Wife Swap’ chronicles the lives of celebrities who swap their wives, mothers or husbands for two weeks. As a new member ushers in and changes the rules of the household, the family struggles to keep up with the new rules and regulations. Released in 2013, season 2 of the reality television show features an equally dramatic premise. Naturally, fans have become curious to find out more about the reality stars and their whereabouts. So, if you’re wondering the same, look no further because we’ve got all the answers right here!

Where are Kate Gosselin and Kendra Wilkinson Now?

The reality television personalities became the first family to trade their household duties. Since their exit, the two women have explored new avenues of success. While simultaneously battling with Jon, her husband and father of eight children on a federal lawsuit, Kate also appeared on ‘Wife Swap.’ After the show, Kate continued her journey with the TLC’s ‘Kate Plus 8’ until 2017. After the show ended, the television personality relocated to North Carolina and sold her Pennsylvania home in 2021. She briefly appeared on ‘Kate Plus Date,’ however the show was cancelled due to low ratings. While Kate holds the custody of Cara, Mady, Aaden, Joel, Alexis, and Leah, Jon is raising Colin and Hannah. Not just this, Jon also claimed that Kate had allegedly traumatized Colin.

After coming to the spotlight through ‘The Girls Next Door,’ Kendra married the then-Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Hank Baskett. After her appearance on ‘Wife Swap,’ Kendra and Hank faced marital problems and made an appearance on ‘Marriage Bootcamp: Family Edition.’ The couple eventually divorced in 2018. Currently, the reality TV star is focusing on her two children – Hank Jr. and Alijah Mary and establishing herself as a realtor. She hosts her own show on HGTV, titled ‘Kendra Sells Hollywood.’

Where is Mark McGrath Now? How did Coolio Die?

The journey of the pop icons also kept viewers on the edge of their seats. Since their exit from the show, the duo have continued to climb the ladder of success. Artist Leon Ivery Jr., or Coolio had gone on to appear on ‘Tipping Point: Lucky Stars,’ and ‘The Nanny.’ The Grammy-Award-winning artist also appeared on tracks for other musicians. The father of ten didn’t tie the knot but still remained committed to the proper upbringing of his children.

Alas, the worst came to the fore when the ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper unexpectedly passed away in a friend’s house in Los Angeles on September 28, 2022. The renowned musician was pronounced dead at 59 after he was discovered unresponsive by first responders. Later investigation revealed that he passed away due to an accidental overdose of fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine. He is survived by his children – Grtis Ivey, Brandi Ivey, Milan Ivey, Darius Ivey, Zhaneand Ivey, Jackie Ivey, Kate Ivey, Shayne Ivey, Artisha Ivey, and Christopher Kal El Ivey Bellesi.

As for Mark, the reality TV star has since become a DJ and even appeared on the first iteration of ‘Celebrity Big Brother,’ wherein he placed third. He has also competed in the fifth season of ‘The Masked Singer.’ Most recently, the musician has hosted and narrated ‘Dark Side of the 2000s.’ The Sugar Ray band member has recently been on a tour with Gin Blossoms. On the personal front, he still enjoys marital bliss with Carin Kingsland and enjoys spending time with their children – Lyndon Edward and Hartley Grace.

How Did Gilbert Gottfried Die? How Did Alan Thicke Die?

Post ‘Wife Swap,’ celebrities Alan Thicke and Gilbert Gottfried continued to accrue wide renown for their works. Alan Thicke, best known for his role in ‘Growing Pains,’ went on to host a traveling dance show that toured the United States. He also became the centre of his reality series, ‘Unusually Thicke’ and appeared as himself on ‘This is Us.’ He was also filming ‘Otherwise Engaged’ in 2016. Unfortunately, this show became one of the last things audiences could get to see him in. The actor unexpectedly collapsed while playing ice hockey with his son in California on December 13, 2016. The fall eventually led to a type-A aortic dissection. The star died later that day at the age of 69. He is now buried at the Santa Barbara cemetery in California. He is survived by his wife, Tanya Callau and son, Carter.

The renowned standup comedian and actor continued to expand his career trajectory and appeared in broadcasts, reality shows and television after his appearance on ‘Wife Swap.’ Some of his later credits include, ‘Animal Crackers,’ ‘The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time,’ and ‘Arrested Development.’ He was also renowned for voicing video game characters. The reality TV star had launched the interview podcast ‘Gilbert Gottfried’s Amazing Colossal Podcast’ with Frank Santopadre. The show was recorded weekly until his death. On April 12, 2022, Gilbert passed away after suffering from recurrent bouts of ventricular tachycardia. Having dealt with the complication for many years, the star passed away at the age of 67. He is now buried at the Kensico Cemetry in New York. Since then, the renowned personality has been inducted into the Monster Kid Hall of Fame. He is survived by his wife Dara Kravitz, and children – Lily and Max.

Where are Bristol Palin, Willow Palin and Melissa Rivers Now? How Did Joan Rivers Die?

After her mother became a vice presidential candidate in 2008, Bristol became the centre of attention. The mother of three later came to be known for preaching abstinence. The star was married to Levi Johnston, the father of her baby, when she first appeared on ‘Wife Swap.’ After giving birth at 17, the reality TV star also appeared on ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ Most recently, the reality TV star was cast in ‘Teen Mom OG.’ She is currently working as a real estate agent in Texas and enjoys life with her children – Trip, Sailor, and Atlee away from the spotlight. Similarly, Willow, another one of Sarah Palin, the former Governor of Alaska’s daughter, has also grown exponentially. The reality TV star went on to marry Rickey Bailey, and the couple has since welcomed three children – Banks, Blaise, and Pace Banner.

Similarly, Melissa and Joan also became an interesting mother-daughter duo on the show. Alas, not too late after the reality show came to air, the Emmy, Grammy, and Tony award-winning comic passed away. The acclaimed comedian, who got her start in comedy clubs in Greenwich Village, last appeared in a documentary on female comedians released posthumously. At 81, Joan Rivers unexpectedly suffered serious complications during a minor throat procedure in an outpatient clinic in Manhattan.

She was resuscitated an hour later and put on life support. However, after never having awakened from the medically induced coma, the renowned personality passed away from brain damage on September 4, 2014, due to a lack of oxygen. Later, a federal investigation into the local clinic revealed that there were clear signs of medical negligence. Joan’s daughter, Melissa, ultimately filed a malpractice lawsuit against the clinic, which was settled in May 2016. Besides this, Melissa also authored two books on her mother and appeared in ‘Joy’, where she embodied her mother’s life and achievements. On the personal front, the reality TV star is currently single but still enjoys life with her son, Edgar. She also hosts the ‘Melissa Rivers’ Group Text Podcast.’

Where is Richard Flair Now? How Did Roddy Piper Die?

Since their appearance on the show, the professional wrestlers have retained their legacy as renowned fighters. While Richard Flair has made it clear that he would never retire from professional wrestling, he has also worked on several business ventures. He recently launched his line of cannabis along with Mike Tyson. Not just this, he has also released a mushroom-infused energy drink called Wooooo Energy! On the personal front, the father of four enjoys life with his spouse, Wendy Barlow.

Just days before his death, Roddy Piper had appeared as a guest on ‘The Rich Eisen Show,’ where he was visibly struggling to collect his thoughts. Ultimately, the star passed away in his sleep six days later at the age of 61. Later investigation revealed that Roddy passed away due to a cardiopulmonary arrest caused by hypertension. The great talker and heels in wrestling history has left behind a massive legacy as a musician, actor and athlete.

Where are Nia Peeples and Tiffany Darwish Now?

After ‘Wife Swap,’ actress and singer Nia Peeples went on to file for a divorce from her husband, Sam George. The couple ultimately separated in 2015. Since then, she has been operating Elements of Life, a lifestyle and health organization. Based in Malibu with her son and daughter, Sienna and Christopher, Nia continues to embark on new challenges. She has authored ‘The Little Apple Tree,’ and is renowned for her masterclasses. Fans and readers can also find details about her speaking events and music on her website and online shop.

Similarly, Tiffany also experienced issues in her marriage with Ben. The singer, songwriter and actress ultimately separated from her husband, BenGeorge, in 2018. On the professional level, she has recently released her album, ‘Shadows’ and continues to accrue success through her performances and live shows. Fans and readers can also find her cooking club on Instagram. The reality TV star also has ventured into business. She helms the operations of Radhika Redz, a retail brand, Crescent Moon Crystal Jewelery, an accessory brand; and Let’s Zen My Friend, a venture curated to promote inner peace.

Where are Andy Dick and Lorenzo Lamas Now?

After his brief appearance on the show, Andy Dick was embroiled in several controversies. He has been arrested repeatedly over the years on misdemeanors and felony charges such as sexual assault, battery and burglary. Most recently, the celebrity was arrested for public intoxication and failure to register as a sexual offender in California. Besides this, he has also earned the ire for allegedly licking Farah Fawcett and Carrie Fisher and even making antisemitic comments.

He last appeared in the animation series, ‘The Game Shoppe,’ and ‘The Moon Show.’ On the other hand, the ‘Falcon Crest’ actor went on to leave behind his booming career in entertainment. The father of six (Victoria, Shayne, AJ, Paton, Isabella Lorenza, and Alexandra Lynne) has since become a helicopter tour pilot with HeliNY in New York City. The Golden Globe-nominated actor is also an OSHA/MSHA Safety director and enjoys life with his partner, Kenna Scott.

Where are Downtown Julie Brown and Lisa Leslie Now?

Post ‘Wife Swap,’ Downtown Julie Brown started working with SiriusXM as a radio host. On the personal front, the television personality still enjoys life with her husband, Martin Schuermann, their daughter, Gianna and grandson. Similarly, the former basketball player Lisa Leslie has also grown personally and professionally. She later appeared on ‘The New Celebrity Apprentice,’ and ‘Uncle Drew.’ The reality TV star is now working as a realtor. She has also co-founded a sports and entertainment real-estate firm called Aston Rose. On the personal front, she enjoys equal bliss with her husband, Michael Lockwood and their two children – Michael Joseph Lockwood II and Lauren Jolie Lockwood.

Where are Gerardo Mejía and Sisqo Now?

The self-proclaimed ‘Latin Elvis,’ aka Gerardo or Mark Althavan Andrews, also widened his horizons after ‘Wife Swap.’ He has maintained his love for music and regularly heads on tours. Formerly known as “Rico Suave,” Georardo is now an ordained pastor and is based in Kentucky with his family. He also has a business selling premium coffee beans. The star and his wife, Kathy Eicher, former pageant Miss West Virginia USA, have been together for more than thirty years and share happiness with their three children: Nadia, Bianca, and Jaden.

After making his exit from the show, Sisqó went on to work on his music and released several singles. Most recently, the musician released a holiday book for children entitled ‘Sisqó Perfect Christmas.’ He has also represented Maryland in NBC’s ‘American Song Contest.’ He is currently on a Summer Block Party Tour with Jodeci SWV and Dru Hill. On the personal front, he enjoys life with his wife, Elizabeth Pham. He is also close with his daughter, Shaione, and son, Ryu.

