Will Amanda and Kurt End Up Together in Joe Millionaire? Theories

‘Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer’ follows a group of single women who set about impressing what they believe are two millionaires. However, unbeknown to them, one of the “millionaires” is actually a regular person in disguise. Thus, with the deception in place, the twist is revealed at the very end as the show judges if money will triumph over love. Season 1 of the show portrayed one of the “millionaires,” Kurt Sowers getting quite close to cast-mate Carolyn Moore. However, their budding romance came to a sudden end when Amanda Pace came in like a breath of fresh air and completely bowled Kurt over. Thus, with Kurt and Amanda now looking forward to a relationship, fans are wondering if they will end up together while on the show. Well, here’s what we believe!

Kurt Sowers and Amanda Pace: Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer Journey

Surprisingly, Amanda was nowhere on the scene when Kurt entered the show and immediately struck up a connection with Carolyn Moore. They didn’t take long to warm up to each other, and with a spark ignited during their very first meeting, viewers believed their relationship to be quite promising. Although the two showed commitment and dedication when it came to making their relationship work, their chemistry wasn’t always perfect. For starters, Kurt had a problem accepting Carolyn’s past, while Carolyn couldn’t stand how Kurt had to deal with the attention of other women while dating her.

With confusion standing as a barrier in Kurt and Carolyn’s relationship, the pair were quite confused about how to proceed. That was when Amanda appeared on the show and proceeded to win the “millionaire’s” heart through her simplistic charm. Amanda’s emergence in Kurt’s life was literally a breath of fresh air as she did not come with any of Carolyn’s baggage. Gone was the confusion, and instead, Kurt found peace and happiness with Amanda. Thus, he was naturally drawn towards her, forming an awkward and tense love triangle.

Will Amanda and Kurt End Up Together in Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer?

On the show, things now stand at an impasse as Kurt finds himself torn between Amanda and Carolyn. On the other hand, Carolyn made it quite clear that she was not interested in the relationship if Kurt did not make her his priority. In one instance, she was pretty hurt to find Amanda sitting on Kurt’s lap and has even hinted at losing interest in the man she previously pursued. Kurt, too, seemed irritated with the fiasco and mentioned that he wanted to distance himself from Carolyn.

However, with a split from Carolyn being all but certain, does it confirm Kurt and Amanda’s relationship? Unfortunately, things aren’t so simple as both prefer to keep their personal lives under wraps and haven’t revealed much about their relationship status on social media. However, reports mentioned that season 1 of the show finished filming in November 2021, which was also around the same time when Amanda appeared back on Instagram, making fans speculate that she might have lasted till the end. Moreover, trailers for future episodes have also portrayed Kurt and Amanda sharing cozy times, which drops a strong hint about their connection while on the show. Thus, with numerous hints at a strong relationship and nothing to suggest a break-up, we can safely assume that Kurt and Amanda will nd up together on ‘Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer.

Read More: Where Is Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer Filmed?