Will Andrews Fire Park? Is Christina Chang Leaving The Good Doctor?

The sixth season of ABC’s medical series ‘The Good Doctor’ follows the most challenging phase of Dr. Audrey Lim’s life. She becomes bound to a wheelchair after getting stabbed by Nurse Dalisay Villanueva’s ex-partner Owen. Even after her near-death experience, Lim returns to San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital to continue her practice. Lim eventually gets better and starts to walk with a cane. In the nineteenth episode of the season, Lim’s expertise gets challenged by a patient whose body is nearly cut in half due to an accident. The decisions she makes in the OR end up threatening her job, making us wonder whether she will get fired. Let’s find out! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Will Andrews Fire Park?

Dr. Audrey Lim is one of the most resilient and committed doctors working at St. Bonaventure. She doesn’t take a break from taking care of her patients even when she is recovering from a near-fatal medical emergency. It is because of Lim’s talents and determination Dr. Marcus Andrews doesn’t think about appointing an interim Chief of Surgery to give the former a period of rest and recovery. In the nineteenth episode of the sixth season, Lim and Andrews fight about the best approach to treat a patient, whose torso is nearly cut in half, while operating him. Lim tries her best to rescue the man from potentially getting bound to a wheelchair in the future so that he wouldn’t have to struggle as she did.

Andrews believes that the decisions Lim makes during the surgery are influenced by her experience of getting paralyzed, which is affecting her objective judgment in his view. The hospital president takes control of the OR and asks Lim to assist him, only for her to reply that the man is her patient. To an infuriated Lim, Andrews says that he is her boss and he would find another surgeon to assist him if she cannot follow his instructions. Lim eventually completes the surgery as per Andrews’ instructions but she believes that the latter questioned her talents and judgment.

After the surgery, Andrews congratulates Lim on completing the same and adds that he was bossy because he has been “under a microscope with the board lately.” Lim replies that he should fire her if he cannot trust her or her abilities as a surgeon. Does that mean we are seeing the last days of the doctor in St. Bonaventure? Will Andrews fire her? Here’s our take on the same.

Is Christina Chang Leaving The Good Doctor?

As of yet, neither ABC nor Christina Chang released a statement concerning the actress’ departure from ‘The Good Doctor.’ Andrews must have talked about “finding another surgeon” to replace Lim under the pressure of being evaluated by the hospital board constantly. The doctor’s reign has been under scrutiny ever since the hospital has been facing a severe shortage of nurses. Andrews must have carried the pressure to the OR, which makes him say the hurtful words he says to Lim under the heat of the moment. He knows about Lim’s talents as a surgeon and Chief of Surgery more than anyone and the last thing he would want to deal with at the moment must be finding a suitable replacement for her.

At the end of the nineteenth episode of the sixth season, Lim asks Andrews to stay away from her way if he trusts her. Considering that the hospital president does trust and value her, we can expect him to decide against firing Lim. The particular narrative development can be conceived to depict the pressure on Andrews rather than as an indication of Lim’s possible departure from St. Bonaventure as well. Since Christina Chang hasn’t committed to any other projects that would take her away from the medical drama recently, we may not need to worry about missing Lim in St. Bonaventure. Considering these factors and possibilities, we believe that Chang will most likely continue featuring in ‘The Good Doctor.’

Read More: Is Freddie Highmore’s Shaun Murphy Gay in The Good Doctor?