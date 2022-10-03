Will Hen Leave Station 118? Is Aisha Hinds Leaving 9-1-1?

The sixth season of FOX’s action series ‘9-1-1’ begins with Captain Robert “Bobby” Nash selecting an interim captain for Station 118. After considering multiple candidates, Bobby asks Henrietta “Hen” Wilson whether she will be up for it. The ambitious Hen accepts the position and leads the station when Bobby is away with his wife Athena Grant-Nash as they visit the latter’s parents. The added responsibility, however, alters the rhythm of Hen’s life for the worse. By the end of the second episode of season 6, Hen confronts the need of choosing between her life at 118 and her aspiration to become a doctor. If you are alarmed about the possibility of Hen’s departure from 118, let us share our thoughts! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Will Hen Leave Station 118?

When Bobby makes Hen the interim captain of Station 118, she has been preparing for her exams to become a doctor. The responsibilities of the position and the preparations necessary to pass the exams suffocate her. She struggles to find time to even eat and sleep. Without the required rest, Hen juggles between her exams and station duties, which affects the former. The paramedic fails to do well in the neurology exam, which paves the way for her failure in the subject. She also falls asleep for a second while driving, nearly getting into an accident. Since Hen fails to pass the neurology exam, her professor asks her to repeat a year, which will only add to Hen’s responsibilities.

When Hen shares her struggles with her girlfriend Karen Wilson, the latter makes it clear that she needs to choose between being a paramedic and trying to be a doctor. Through Karen, Hen understands that her juggling between the two is also affecting her family. “She [Hen] has to ask herself, ‘Am I going to try again? Am I going to stay with the department? Am I gonna make decisions that are better for me and my family, and me being present with them?’ These are big questions and big choices that she’s gonna have to make,” Aisha Hinds, who plays Hen, explains to EW.

Even though Hen is yet to decide between leaving or staying at 118, Hinds revealed that she will make a decision rather than try to run away from it. “[…] she’s [Hen] going to be making some big decisions,” Hinds added. Hen has pushed herself severely to become a doctor and it may not be a dream she can easily renounce. Becoming a doctor has always been a target for the paramedic and she may seriously consider leaving Station 118 if her departure is essential to fulfilling her dream. When she enrolled in her studies, Hen may have realized the need for leaving the station one day as well.

Having said that, 118 is Hen’s family, and deciding to leave her family behind will not be easy at all for Hen. We have seen how much she struggles when Howard “Howie”/”Chimney” Han leaves the station temporarily. Such a person may not be able to rush into a decision that will keep her away from Chimney and the rest of the 118 firefighters/paramedics. Considering the importance of Hen at 118, Bobby may try his best to stop her possible departure, even if it means reducing her responsibilities.

Is Aisha Hinds Leaving 9-1-1?

As of now, neither FOX nor Aisha Hinds announced the departure of the actress from ‘9-1-1.’ In the same EW interview, Hinds revealed that the sixth season will dive into “Hen’s true character,” indicating that we will see more of the character. Hen may take her time to make a decision concerning her future and the same may form her season 6 storyline rather than completing her story arc. Even if Hen chooses to leave 118, Hinds may continue featuring in the show and Hen may remain a part of the show’s narrative like Edmundo “Eddie” Díaz’s storyline in the fifth season.

The predicament Hen faces can be a narrative development conceived to depict her resilience, ambition, and courage to confront one of the hardest phases of her life rather than an indication of her supposed departure. In the upcoming episodes of season 6, we may see Hen trying to balance her studies and paramedic duties, even if it means giving up the position of 118’s interim captain. Considering these factors and possibilities, we believe that Aisha Hinds most likely will remain a part of the cast of ‘9-1-1.’

