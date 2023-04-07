Will Maggie and Winston Break Up in Grey’s Anatomy? Theories

The eighteenth season of ABC’s medical series ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ ends with Maggie Pierce and Winston Ndugu wondering whether they have married too soon without knowing enough about each other enough. Although Winston expresses his love for his wife to raise Maggie’s spirits, their relationship gets threatened in the nineteenth season of the show as the former makes a life-altering decision. His wife doesn’t accept the same, which leads them to take a break from their togetherness. In the twelfth episode of the season, Winston and Maggie end up having an astounding fight, making the viewers alarmed about their togetherness. If you want to know more about the same, here’s what we can share! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Will Maggie and Winston Break Up?

Maggie and Winston’s togetherness gets threatened as the latter finds it hard to accept his wife as his boss. Since Maggie is the head of cardiothoracic surgery at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, Winston believes that he cannot continue his career as a cardiothoracic surgeon under her, which leads the latter to make a career-altering decision. In the sixth episode of the nineteenth season, Winston tells his wife that he is changing specialties from cardiothoracic surgery to vascular surgery. As far as he is concerned, working under his wife is a threat to their togetherness and he wants to save their marriage by changing his specialty.

Winston’s decision concerning changing specialties, however, only infuriates Maggie. She knows how much cardio means to her husband and she doesn’t want him to sacrifice the same for her. Maggie doesn’t even think that the change of specialty is necessary, which makes her tell him that she doesn’t respect his decision. Winston, on the other hand, has been thinking that Maggie will be flattered to know that he is doing everything he can to save their marriage. When she tells him that she doesn’t respect him, the latter starts to feel not understood by his wife. He finds Maggie’s words about his attempts to strengthen their bond disrespectful, which leads them to a break from their togetherness.

In the twelfth episode of the nineteenth season, a reputed medical science magazine publishes an interview with Maggie about the paper she did with Winston on a partial heart transplant. Winston thinks that his wife garnered all the credit for the paper although he was the co-author of the same. The mere mention of him being her assistant infuriates him, which makes him tell her that there isn’t any fix to the problems they are facing. However, it doesn’t necessarily mean that Maggie and Winston are breaking up for good. The latter’s words can be just an expression of his anger rather than his view on their married life.

Maggie may succeed in saving her relationship with Winston if she manages to not become his boss. She may leave Grey Sloan for another hospital so that her husband can specialize in cardio without her controlling him as his boss. In March 2023, Kelly McCreary, who plays Maggie, announced her impending departure from ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’ The writers may conclude Maggie’s storyline by conceiving her resignation from the hospital to save her marriage with her husband. If that’s the case, Winston may realize that Maggie loves him enough to leave the hospital filled with her family’s memories. Such a realization may make them stay together rather than break up.

Having said that, Maggie and Winston’s break up isn’t entirely an impossibility. They may realize that they view life and career differently. Winston may not be able to tolerate Maggie disrespecting the decision he made for her, which may ultimately lead him to part ways with her. Maggie may leave Grey Sloan to escape from the painful memories of Winston. Even if they break up, Maggie and Winston’s saga may not get concluded that easily. After McCreary’s exit, the actress is expected to return to the series in the future. Maggie’s time away from Grey Sloan may make her and Winston understand how much they love each other, likely paving the way for their reunion.

