Will Teonna Rainwater Die in 1923? Theories

Paramount+’s Western series ‘1923’ explores the rise of Catholicism in the state of Montana through the storyline of Teonna Rainwater, a student at a boarding school run by a catholic priest named Father Renaud. Using his boarding school as a front, Renaud and the nuns who serve him torture and abuse the Native American girls staying and studying at the establishment. After enduring a series of torture episodes, Teonna retaliates against her torturer Sister Mary and abuser Sister Alice. Teonna’s actions end up threatening her life. If you are alarmed about the heart-rending character’s fate, let us share our thoughts regarding the same! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Will Teonna Die?

Ever since joining the Catholic boarding school, Teonna has been enduring unceasing torture and abuse. While Sister Mary tries to teach her discipline by shedding her blood, Sister Alice abuses her by taking advantage of her physical and emotional vulnerability. When the Native American girl hits the rock bottom of her tolerance and patience, she retaliates against the system that hurts her by killing both Mary and Alice, only to run away from the boarding school after committing the murders. In the fifth episode of the series, Father Renaud sends men to find her.

While staying at the boarding school, Teonna nearly gets killed due to the torture she has to endure. Now that she is a murderer, Renaud is expected to eliminate the last bit of human consideration left in him to find and possibly kill Teonna. Her actions are sparks that have the potential to ignite a full-fledged rebellion against the Catholics and Renaud will not want her to instigate the same. Thus, finding Teonna and putting an end to her wrath, even if it means killing her, are expected to be the priest’s priorities. Since she has committed crimes, Renaud may take advantage of the “laws” to execute her if he gets a chance.

Renaud or every Catholic official for that matter gain authority over the Native Americans by scaring them. The fear is the fuel the priest uses to abduct more girls from the Native American communities to admit to boarding schools. If he manages to put an end to Teonna’s life with the help of the law, other students at the school are expected to fear him immensely, which will extinguish any sparks of rebellion in the minds of the girls to prevent the emergence of another Teonna. As far as Teonna is concerned, her safety is not guaranteed even in her own community. After her mother’s death, it is clear that her father hasn’t given much thought to her.

If Teonna returns to her father, he may even readmit her to Renaud’s school to be free from the responsibilities of taking care of her. Teonna’s grandmother Issaxche is not healthy enough to fight the Catholics to safeguard her daughter. Having said that, Teonna may not end up at the hands of the priest again. In the fifth episode of the series, Teonna meets Hank, a fellow Native American who promises to protect her for the time being, seemingly until she reunites with her father. If her father doesn’t want to accept her, Hank and his community may try to protect Teonna.

As someone who witnesses the fear and helplessness in Teonna’s eyes firsthand, Hank is expected to not abandon her. He may offer her a place in his community, likely to hide her from the law and Renaud’s men. If that’s the case, Teonna may stay away from death with the help of Hank. Even if her father doesn’t accept her, Teonna’s community may accept her and learn from her about the distress suffered by other Native American girls at the place. As a fellow Native American student warns Renaud, Teonna may lead a group to the school to conquer the forces of the priest and free the rest of the girls. Although it is a life-threatening move, Teonna may save her life by annihilating her enemies.

