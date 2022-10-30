Will Tim Bradford Retire from LAPD? Is Eric Winter Leaving The Rookie?

The fifth episode of ABC’s police procedural show ‘The Rookie’ season 5 follows one of the toughest phases of Tim Bradford’s career. The sergeant experiences immense pain in his back while trying to capture a burglar. Lucy Chen arrives at the scene, helps Tim to catch the thief, and takes him to a hospital as his discomfort increases. The doctor explains that he needs to undergo surgery to deal with an old gunshot wound, which has affected his spine. The need for surgery forces Tim to think about retirement. So, will he part ways with LAPD, opening a gateway for Eric Winter to leave the show? Let’s find out! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Will Tim Bradford Retire from LAPD?

When Tim’s doctor lets him know about the surgery, Chen asks him how risky it can be. The doctor replies that there’s a chance that he will get paralyzed if something goes wrong. When Tim’s partner Ashley comes to know about the surgery, she proposes the idea of early retirement to Tim. Ashley explains that Tim will get paid a lucrative part of his current salary and other benefits without the need for working for the force. Tim’s superior Wade Grey even encourages him to consider the same. However, Tim decides against such a premature retirement.

Tim undergoes surgery and comes out of the OR with full mobility waist down. He doesn’t have to worry about his physique anymore, which stops him from considering retirement further. Ashley, who has been expecting Tim’s retirement, gets disappointed when she comes to know about her partner’s decision. She breaks up with him since she doesn’t want to endure the pain of seeing her partner dealing with life-threatening affairs or people. Although Ashley makes it clear that he can return to her if he changes his mind about retirement, it is extremely unlikely that it will happen since their bond is not strong enough for Tim to change his career and calling.

So, does that mean we do not need to worry about Eric Winter’s exit from the crime series? Let’s see!

Is Eric Winter Leaving The Rookie?

As of now, neither ABC nor Eric Winter has released a statement concerning the actor’s departure from ‘The Rookie.’ Since Tim decides to not retire, he is expected to remain in the force, leaving no gateway for Winter to leave the show. If the actor really was slated to part ways with the police procedural, Tim would have chosen to retire as well. Considering these factors, it is safe to say that Winter most likely will continue featuring in the show. In the upcoming episodes of the fifth season, we can expect new developments happening in Tim and Lucy’s relationship.

Tim’s surgery can even be a narrative development formed to conceive Tim and Ashley’s breakup, which is expected to pave the way for the sergeant’s reunion with Lucy. After Ashley breaks up with him, Lucy arrives at the hospital to take care of him. In the rest of the season 5 episodes, it will not be a surprise to see Tim recovering and getting back to his best shape with the help of Lucy’s assistance. The time they are expected to spend together may make them realize how strong their feelings for the other are. If that’s the case, instead of Winter’s exit, we can look forward to seeing the much-awaited union of “Chenford.”

Read More: Why Did Talia Bishop Leave The Rookie? Where is Afton Williamson Now?