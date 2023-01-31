Will Tommy and Trevor End Up Together in 9-1-1: Lone Star?

The second season of FOX’s action series ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ introduces Captain Tommy Vega, who replaces Michelle Blake at Station 126. Tommy arrives in Austin, Texas, with her husband Charles, and their twin daughters. When Charles dies out of nowhere, Tommy’s life changes significantly. Even after the mourning period, she stays away from the dating scene and chooses to spend her life and time with her daughters, friends, and colleagues. She finds a family in 126 and decides not to look for another one in a man. In the fourth season premiere, she meets Reverend Trevor Parks, a pastor at her church. As they navigate the prospects of their potential union, the viewers must be eager to know whether they will end up together. Well, here’s what we can share! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Tommy Vega and Reverend Trevor Parks’ Relationship

After Charles’ death, Tommy doesn’t think about sharing her life with another man for a significant while. Although she considers getting together with a couple of men, their connection with her does not last enough to become a relationship since she hasn’t completely moved on from the memories of her husband. However, it isn’t the case with Reverend Trevor Parks. Trevor meets her when she has finally overcome emotional barriers to welcome another man to her life. “I think she [Tommy] is open to possibilities. I don’t think she’s put a name to it,” confirmed Gina Torres, who plays Tommy in the series, to TV Insider.

According to Torres, Tommy has grown from a mourning widow. “She [Tommy] had a beautiful marriage, so I believe that she’s looking forward to exploring what it is to be Tommy Vega woman as opposed to Tommy Vega mother, Tommy Vega paramedic, Tommy Vega wife,” the actress added. With Tommy open to welcoming another man into her life, Trevor definitely stands a chance to end up together with her. Although Tommy finds him extremely appealing at first, the realization that he is a pastor at her church makes her reconsider her plans. As a devoted churchgoer, she initially decides against dating the man of God.

In the second episode of the fourth season, Tommy overcomes her hesitation as she shares a kiss with Trevor. Even Torres doesn’t believe that ultimately Tommy will decide against being with Trevor just because he is a pastor. “Really, what does that look like for a woman that maybe doesn’t have as strong of faith — not that she’s weak on faith, but just in terms of being with a pastor, that’s a whole other level. Let me just be clear on that. She’s a hedonist in a lot of ways. She’s a lovable heathen,” the actress told Variety.

In Trevor, Tommy is expected to find someone who is admirably compatible. As a father of a young girl, he will be able to become Izzy and Evie’s dad as well. In addition, it will also be easy for Tommy to get connected with Trevor’s daughter as a mother who has raised two daughters herself. If their daughters connect well with each other, Tommy and Trevor may not have many concerns that will prevent them from ending up together.

As far as co-creator Tim Minear is concerned, Trevor is a suitable match for Tommy. “I wanted to give her [Tommy] somebody that felt like that that was a compliment to all her terrific qualities,” Minear told EW. “And when you think back on the relationship that Tommy had with Charles, it was sort of idyllic. So I kind of wanted to go down that road a little bit again, which is why we devised this character of Trevor. The idea of dating the new pastor who is a single dad just felt unbelievably wholesome to me,” he added. Considering Minear’s words, it is evident that Tommy and Trevor’s union is very much possible.

