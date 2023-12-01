Netflix’s Women on the Edge: All Shooting Locations

Originally titled ‘No Me Rompan,’ Netflix’s ‘Women on the Edge’ is an Argentinian action comedy film that revolves around two women — Ángela Trigal and Vera Lombardi — who cross each other’s paths in an anger-management group. Both women, though struggling with personal problems related to their relationships, are connected through their anger issues and an eccentric plastic surgeon, who puts their lives at risk.

Ángela and Vera embark on a collective mission to expose the surgeon, which leads to them bonding over time and forming a friendship that has the potential to last a lifetime. Directed by Azul Lombardía, the hilarious movie features brilliant onscreen performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Carla Peterson, Julieta Díaz, Salvador del Solar, Eugenia Guerty, Alfonso Tort, and Esteban Lamothe. The story unfolds in some colorful settings and interesting locations, making the audience wonder where ‘Women on the Edge’ was filmed.

Women on the Edge Filming Locations

‘Women on the Edge’ was filmed in Uruguay and Argentina, specifically in Montevideo and Buenos Aires. The production of the comedy film got underway in early March 2023 and continued for the following couple of months, before getting wrapped up in mid-May of the same year. So, let’s navigate all the specific locations that served as production locations for the Netflix production!

Montevideo, Uruguay

For the purpose of filming, the cast and crew of ‘Women on the Edge’ moved to Montevideo, the capital city of Uruguay. Located on the northeastern shore of the Río de la Plata estuary, the charming town is packed with locations that proved favorable for the production of a film like the Netflix production. To commemorate the making of the film, director Azul Lombardía took to social media to share multiple behind-the-scenes pictures of the hardworking “dream team” comprising cast and crew members looking quite cheerful and pleased with their effort in breathing life to the comedy-drama film.

The live-and-let-live and leisurely vibe, flea markets, stunning beaches, delectable local cuisine, as well as the architectural wonders of the Old Town makes the southernmost city of Uruguay a popular destination among tourists. Apart from ‘Women on the Edge,’ Montevideo also served as a filming site for several movies and television shows such as ‘Children of Men,’ ‘The Amazing Race,’ ‘Family Album,’ ‘Society of the Snow,’ and ‘Ghosting Gloria.’

Buenos Aires, Argentina

After completing the Montevideo portions, the filming unit of ‘Women on the Edge’ took the production to Buenos Aires — the capital of Argentina situated on the western shore of the Río de la Plata. There, they made the most of the city’s vast and versatile landscape to shoot important scenes against suitable backdrops. The cast and crew members were spotted taking over several establishments to tape interior scenes and setting up camp in numerous streets to record exterior portions.

From the looks of it, they even stepped inside one of the local buses to shoot a few bus scenes. Apart from ‘Women on the Edge,’ Buenos Aires has hosted the production of several film and TV projects over the years. Some of the notable ones include ‘Mars Attacks!,’ ‘The Two Popes,’ ‘The Heist of the Century,’ ‘You Don’t Know Who You’re Talking To,’ and ‘The One in Charge.’

Read More: Best Funny Movies On Hulu