XO, Kitty Season 2 Ending, Explained: Do Kitty and Min Ho End Up Together?

Netflix’s ‘XO, Kitty’ brings back Kitty Song Covey to KISS school in Korea, where she continues her investigation into her mother’s past while also traversing a complicated territory of romances. The previous season ended with breakups and confessions of love, which made the beginning of the next semester trickier than before. When Kitty returns to KISS she has to deal with rejecting Min Ho’s love confession, her increasing infatuation with Yuri, and the dynamics with her ex, Dae, who is still not over her. On top of this, she also has the task of looking into her mother’s family history, which had been hidden from Kitty and her sisters for far too long.

The season brings many twists and turns for Kitty but also throws in a familiar presence to ease things in the process. She has two most important conflicts to resolve by the end. The first is to finish the quest her mother started all those years ago to reunite their family. The second is to untangle her over-complicated romantic life, especially after she realizes that she is falling for the last person she thought she’d fall for. While some things are resolved by the end, the issue of Kitty’s love confession persists. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Does Kitty Stay at KISS? Does She Confess Her Love to Min Ho?

Kitty came to KISS with the intention of spending time with Dae and getting to know more about her mother’s past. She received a scholarship for a year’s stay in the school, which meant she’d have ample time with her boyfriend and to connect with her mother the way she couldn’t before. However, so much happens in a year that Kitty’s entire perception of the place changes. She feels more at home there and is heartbroken to leave behind the strong friendships she has made there. With the school year wrapping up, she has to prepare to pack her bags and go back to Portland. However, good news arrives when she discovers that her scholarship has been extended, which means she can stay at school for another year.

The reason behind this sudden development is not revealed but there is a good chance that Min Ho may have something to do with it. He already had feelings for Kitty, which didn’t go away even when he started dating Stella. His feelings only got stronger when Kitty single-handedly saved his family from ruin. Her rise to the occasion impressed Min Ho’s father and brother, and considering that she basically saved their lives by saving their reputation, they would feel indebted to her in some way and would want to pay her back. During the prom, Q points out to Min Ho that Kitty will be returning to Portland soon, which means that he had the thought of Kitty leaving swirling around. With the way things eventually pan out, it makes sense that Min Ho would have approached his father, who is one of the biggest donors for the school and has considerable influence, to keep Kitty around, and sure enough, Mr. Moon makes it happen.

Kitty is ecstatic about her extended stay at KISS and seeks out Min Ho to tell him about it. She also intends to confess her feelings to him but decides not to. Meanwhile, she discovers that he has decided to join his father and brother for their tour over the summer, which means things are getting better between him and his family. However, it also means that he will be out of touch for a whole summer, leaving Kitty to long for him the entire time without being able to see him. She is not ready for this prospect, so she decides to accompany him on the tour. This is not an unprecedented move for her, because didn’t she already move from Portland to Seoul for Dae? Her desire to do something similar for Min Ho shows how strongly she feels for him. Hopefully, during the course of the summer, she will find the courage to confess her love for him, especially when she already knows how he feels about her.

Who Wins the Competition? Does Dae Win?

The latter half of ‘XO, Kitty’ Season 2 focuses on the competition conducted by Mr. Moon where he offers the opportunity of a lifetime to a young singer from KISS. Whoever wins the competition will get to be the opening act for his son Joon Ho, who is a Korean pop star. This doesn’t just mean a shot at fame. Whoever wins the competition would have the chance to become a pop star themselves which would mean getting rich beyond their wildest dreams. While everyone wants it, nobody needs it like Dae does. He comes from a poor family, and he has barely kept his place at KISS. The previous semester, he had to pretend to be in a relationship with Yuri because she paid his tuition. This time, he is in no such arrangement.

To provide for his family, his father overworked himself to the point that he ended up in an accident. With him in the hospital, the breadwinner of the family is out of work, which means they don’t have whatever little money Dae’s father is making. On top of their regular expenses, they now also have his medical bills. They’d hoped that Yuri’s father, Mr. Han, would be able to help in the matter, but he refuses to do it. With the pressure of taking care of his family on his shoulders, Dae sees Mr. Moon’s competition to solve all of their problems. He dedicates himself to the task of winning, but there are several factors working against him.

Unbeknownst to other competitors, Stella sabotages their acts so she can win the competition instead. She almost ruins things for Dae by poisoning his backup dancers, but his friends come to the rescue by becoming his backup dancers. In the end, his performance ends well, but he still has to compete with Eunice, who is a much stronger performer. In the end, she wins the competition, which secures her place on Joon Ho’s tour. While Dae is happy for her, it also means that he won’t be able to pay for his father’s expenses. Luckily, things have taken a turn for the better in that sense, and his father assures him that they will never want anything anymore.

What Happens to Yuri’s Family?

The first season of ‘XO, Kitty’ gives a lot of screentime to Yuri’s family, and the insight into their dynamics gives us an understanding of Yuri. However, the second season completely pulls them out of the picture, and their roles are reduced to being mentioned in conversations. They become passive characters, sent back into the shadows as more space is given to Yuri and her burgeoning romantic life, where she finds herself torn between her love for Juliana and her attraction towards Kitty. Still, by the end of the season, it becomes clear that they are just as relevant to the story as they were in Season 1.

From the first season, we know that Yuri is on difficult terms with her family. By the end of the season, her relationship with her mother takes a turn for the better. Despite the problems between them in Season 2, they eventually sort out their differences by finding a common ground. The same, however, cannot be said for her father. We know that he is one of the richest men in the country, but the same richness has not been bestowed on his character. In the first season, his company is in the middle of a crisis where their reputation is in question. They try to repair it by accepting Yuri’s fake relationship with Dae. However, when they eventually break up, the Han Group finds itself in a pickle again.

At the end of the second season, it is revealed that the problems from the first season have escalated. The class action lawsuit against them was still in its early stages at the beginning of the season, but by the end, it has progressed so much that their assets have been seized. This is why Yuri has a problem with her credit card. She thinks her mother has blocked it to get her attention, but it turns out that the cards didn’t work because her parents don’t have the money anymore.

For Yuri, this means a bad turn in her life because she is not rich anymore, which is on top of the fact that she seems to have lost Juliana permanently. For Dae and his family, however, it is good news. When Dae expresses his disappointment at having lost Mr. Moon’s competition, his father consoles him, revealing that their financial worries are going to disappear soon enough. The lawsuit was filed against the company by one of its workers who claimed the Han Group did not treat its employees well. Now, if they win the lawsuit, it would mean compensation for the employees, especially the ones who have directly experienced the adverse impacts of the mistreatment from Mr. Han. Dae’s father is one of those people, and because he has joined the fight against his ex-employer, he has a lot to win.

It must also be noted that this sudden turn in the lawsuit comes after Dae’s father’s accident and Mr. Han’s refusal to help him with his medical expenses, especially after he was the one who overworked his driver. It could be that Dae’s father felt betrayed by his employer, who stranded him in his hour of need. Considering that he got into the accident because he was not given proper breaks, the prosecution would have approached him to join their side, offering him a good amount of restitution when they won the case. Thus, Dae’s father’s testimony becomes the thing that turns the lawsuit in a whole new direction, wihch is why he is set to benefit the most when the Han Group loses. What impact it’ll have on Dae and Yuri’s friendship remains to be seen.

What Happens to Stella?

While the complicated romances and some serious feuds take center stage in the final moments of the second season, one of the most important conflicts remains Stella’s vendetta against Mr. Moon. Years ago, when she auditioned for his reality show in America, he made fun of the way she looked. She was heartbroken by his words and vowed revenge. She decided to destroy Mr. Moon and his reputation and ruin his life to teach him a lesson. She uses Min Ho to get to his father’s secrets and expose him. She almost succeeds in her quest, but Moon finds a way to turn things around. So, when this doesn’t work, Stella decides to use it to advance her singing career.

First, she makes Min Ho get her into the competition. Then, she sabotages the performances of other competitors to ensure she wins. All this while, she forces Min Ho to keep his mouth shut about her plans by threatening to ruin his brother’s career by revealing that he had an affair with a backup dancer and got her pregnant. Her threat of blackmail is turned redundant when Joon Ho proposes to his pregnant girlfriend in front of everyone. Once that threat is gone, Stella is exposed for her lies. Because she does not have anything to threaten Mr. Moon with, he calls security on her and puts her on a plane back to Ohio, where she came from.

Considering the whole leak scandal and the threats, Mr. Moon could have used his money and influence to have her arrested and destroy her life instead. However, he doesn’t do any of that. He has learned his lesson, especially considering the fact that his rude behavior caused all this trouble to begin with. So, instead of ruining the life of a misguided teen, he apologizes to her for his behavior all those years ago. Hopefully, this gives Stella some sense of closure as she leaves for home to get back the life she’d abandoned in search of revenge.

Does Kitty’s Family Reunite?

One of the main reasons Kitty came to KISS was to reconnect with her mother. At the end of Season 1, she discovers that her mother is close to someone named Simon. In the second season, it turns out that Simon was her mom’s cousin, and together, they tried to solve a feud between their mothers. Kitty’s grandmother had an elder sister in Korea, about whom she never told anyone. Her grandma had left Korea years ago to follow the man she loved. Her family didn’t approve of their relationship mainly because they already had a match in mind for her. Refusing to give up the love of her life, she rebelled against the family by running away with the man. This action irked her elder sister for several reasons.

First, her sister, Simon’s mother, thought that Kitty’s grandma was being selfish. Being the elder sister, she always felt the pressure to be the ideal person who did what was best for the family while her younger sister got away with whatever she wanted. When Kitty’s grandma left for America and never reached out again, the bond between the sisters deteriorated. Her sister saw her actions as a mark of having disgraced her family, while Kitty’s grandma never forgave her sister for not standing by her when she needed her the most. When Eve came to KISS, she found out that she had an aunt and a cousin. She vowed to reunite the sisters, and she almost succeeded. The plan was to bring her mother to Korea, but before she could do that, she died.

What Eve started is finished by her daughter, Kitty, who gets her grandma to Korea and reunites her with her sister, Simon’s mother. Having spent years apart from each other, the sisters wash away all the grudges they held for all these years. They are brought together by their shared grief of losing their children at a young age. Both Eve and Simon die premature deaths, leaving the dream of bringing their mothers together unfulfilled. In the end, however, Kitty succeeds at the task and feels much closer to her mother for having done so.

