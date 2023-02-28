Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho From Survivor 44: Everything We Know

For survival enthusiasts across the world, ‘Survivor’ is one reality show you seriously cannot miss. The CBS series first aired in 2000 and has been entertaining the public since then with its interesting cast and the tasks they perform in picturesque locations. Season 44 of the survival show was set in Mamanuca Islands, Fiji, as the contestants tried their best to emerge victorious.

One of the fan-favorites from this particular iteration of the show was Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho, whose charming personality and impressive skills helped him stay in the game. Many of his fans are eager to learn as much as they can about the reality TV star, and we are here to answer the same!

Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho’s Age, Family, and Background

Born on July 11, 1986, Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho hails from Bayamon, Puerto Rico. The reality TV star has three more siblings named Miguel Angel, Jorge Manuel, and Melania Sofia, whom he adores very much. He also holds a lot of respect for his parents and often talks about them on his social media. As it turns out, Yamil has been a long-time fan of ‘Survivor’ and related the show to some of the happiest moments of his life.

“I watched the episodes since the very first time it [‘Survivor’] aired. I remember being 13 years old. My parents just bought this house. They were on and off all throughout my childhood. And it was a dream that we were all living together in the same house again. And we had no sofas or anything,” Yamil told Parade. “We were sitting on the floor eating pizza. And this show came up. And I remember Richard Hatch sitting on that branch saying, “That million-dollar check has my name on it.” And I couldn’t stop talking about this show.”

Yamil is also a proficient leader whose skills in the same once helped him save many lives. “Hurricane Maria left Puerto Rico destroyed. I was lucky enough not to have as much disruption to my house or my business,” he explained about one of the most challenging moments of his life. “But I had to deal with the scarcity of resources that everybody was suffering. And running a business of 25+ people being that young. I was around 31 at that time. People older than me were looking at me like I was gonna give them the answers and give them the hope of, ‘Are we gonna be okay? Is everything gonna be fine? Are we gonna be able to keep working? Should we be worried?'”

Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho’s Profession

In 2004, Yamil became a student at Syracuse University and graduated from the institute in 2008 with a bachelor’s degree in Television, Radio, and Film. He went on to join International Culinary Center and learned about Classic Culinary Arts in 2009. In August 2008, the ‘Survivor’ cast member also took up the role of Casting Editor for City Lights Television and retained the position in October 2008.

Yamil joined Allegretti as Garde Manger and Pastry in May 2009 and worked there until June 2010. From September 2010 to October 2011, he was a part of Eataly as s Receiving Associate. It was after this that he started his own business called Miranda Beauty/MY LLC and is currently the President of the organization. Based in Condado, Puerto Rico, the company offers a variety of beauty and grooming services to its customers.

Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho’s Husband

On March 22, 2021, Yamil married his long-time partner, Karim Sáenz. The man in question is a proud Mexican and Puerto Rican and is affiliated with Black Lagoon. The couple likes to spend time on the beach with each other and is proud owners of a dog and a cat named Mister Bob and Zeus, respectively. Based in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Yamil himself is quite passionate about his plants, spending time with his friends, especially women, and traveling across the world.

Read More: Maddy Pomilla From Survivor 44: Everything We Know