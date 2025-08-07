Yellowjackets Season 4 Begins Filming in Vancouver in February 2026

The highly anticipated fourth installment of Showtime’s ‘Yellowjackets’ will be filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia, between February 17 and July 27, 2026. Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson, and Jonathan Lisco are back as showrunners. The Yellowjacket season 4 will be released in late 2026.

The Season 3 finale answers a lot of questions for the viewers. In the present day, we see Shauna and Tai take Van’s body to bury her. Tai promises to remember Van forever and, before leaving her in an unmarked grave, takes a ceremonial bite out of her heart. It is revealed that Shauna’s daughter, Callie, pushed Lottie out of anger after Lottie revealed that Callie is a child of the wilderness, making Lottie fall down the stairs and die. Shauna finds Callie gone and confronts Misty, to whom Callie confessed the truth, blaming Misty for pulling her family apart. Shauna sees the tape sent by Melissa, Shauna’s former ally, which reveals the various memories about her teenage christening and adult journaling. Rather than considering them as violent, she accepts that they are fun memories and makes up her mind to take back all the things she once let slip.

In the 90s wilderness timeline, the girls are divided into two factions: one that wants to be at one with the wilderness, led by Shauna, and the other, which wants to return home, led by Natalie. The hunt begins, during which Melissa almost kills Shauna by strangling her before letting go. Mari dies during the hunt after getting impaled on spikes. Natalie manages to escape during the feast of Mari by fooling Shauna into believing that it is her under the mask, while in truth, it is Hannah. The finale ends with Natalie establishing contact with the outside world.

Considering how Season 3 ends, the characters expected to return for Season 4 include Melanie Lynskey and Sophie Nelisse as Shauna, Christina Ricci and Samantha Hanratty as Misty, Tawny Cypress and Jasmin Savoy Brown as Tai, Sophie Thatcher as young Natalie, Courtney Eaton as teen Lottie, Jenna Burgess as Melissa, Liv Hewson as teen Van, Nia Sondaya as teen Akilah, Warren Kole as Jeff, Sarah Desjardins as Callie, Elijah Wood as Walter, and Ashley Sutton as Hanna.

