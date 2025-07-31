Disney Greenlights New Pilot ‘Eerie Academy’

Disney has given the green signal to a new pilot titled ‘Eerie Academy,’ The Cinemaholic can confirm. Principal photography will take place starting September 8 this year in Vancouver, British Columbia. M. Raven Metzner serves as the showrunner with Keetgi Kogan and David H. Steinberg as the writers and Eiichirô Oda as the director. The plot follows a girl who is determined to find her missing sister. The latter disappeared from the prestigious Eerie Academy a year earlier. In her endeavor, the girl is aided by a team of roommates, each with a talent that comes in handy while investigating the supernatural within the academy.

Another pilot in the works at Disney is ‘Holes,’ an adaptation of Louis Sachar’s highly acclaimed classic novel. The pilot will offer a fresh take on the story about Stanley Yelnats, a boy from a family plagued by bad luck. He is wrongfully sent to a disciplinary camp, where a mysterious warden forces him to dig holes. The new adaptation has a teenage girl facing the same mistreatment at a detention camp.

Besides Disney, there are also pilots in the pipeline for other streaming giants. Netflix has ‘Kill Bert,’ starring comedian Bert Kreischer. The pilot will center on a fictional version of Kreischer, who is fired from his show after trash-talking his executives. Upon returning home, he realizes that his wife LeeAnn and daughters, Ila and Georgia, aren’t happy about his return, but are worried as chaos seems to follow him everywhere. Then, when Georgia becomes a target of cyberbullying at school, Kreischer, in trying to defend her, locks horns with a powerful family. He realizes that to protect his daughter and family, he must embrace his outrageous and authentic self.

FX is working on ‘Disinherited,’ by ‘Breaking Bad’ writer Peter Gould. The show will explore the relationship between a pair of untidy sisters whose unexpected inheritance thrusts them into a world of generational wealth and long-buried secrets and crimes. Victoria Pedretti and Kiera Allen have been cast in the lead roles.

CBS’s ‘DMV’ is a single-camera workplace comedy created by Dana Klein, based on a short story by Katherine Heiny. The show centers on the lovable staff members at the DMV, the challenges they face, including their customers, who are frustrated even before arrival, their minimum-wage roles, and their support for each other. Tim Meadows, Harriet Dyer, Molly Kearney, and Alex Tarrant are among the star cast.

Other upcoming shows to be shot in Vancouver include ‘The Rookie North,’ the FX series ‘Seven Sisters,’ starring Elizabeth Olsen, and Prime Video’s ‘Off Campus.’

Read More: Michael Sheen to Star in Simon West’s ‘Fortitude’