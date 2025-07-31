Michael Sheen to Star in Simon West’s ‘Fortitude’

Simon West has found one of the leads for his next feature! The Cinemaholic can confirm that Michael Sheen will star in the war drama ‘Fortitude.’ Filming will begin in London in September of this year. Simon Afram wrote the screenplay, which is based on the true story of British Intelligence operatives who used strategic operations to fool the Nazis, ultimately turning the tide of World War II.

The plot follows British Army officers Dudley Clarke and Thomas Argyll “Tar” Robertson, who deploy an elaborate web of deception campaigns, including fake armies and military equipment, and a network of double agents to mislead Nazi Intelligence. One among the agents is Yugoslavian playboy Dusko Popov. Popov was one of Ian Fleming’s primary inspirations for his immortal character James Bond.

Michael Sheen is known for playing a wide range of characters in the fantasy genre. We saw him as Aziraphale, an angel, in ‘Good Omens,’ the White Rabbit in ‘Alice in Wonderland,’ a werewolf in the ‘Underworld’ movies, a vampire in the ‘Twilight’ movies, and Castor, a program, in ‘Tron: Legacy,’ and among others. His recent feature performances include Prince Andrew in Prime Video’s ‘A Very Royal Scandal,’ Denny Driscoll in BBC’s ‘The Way,’ Tony Towers in ‘Last Train to Christmas,’ Dr. Blair Müdfly in ‘Dolittle,’ and Andrew in BBC’s ‘Best Interests.’

Simon West is known for directing popular movies like ‘Con Air,’ ‘Lara Croft: Tomb Raider,’ ‘The Mechanic,’ and ‘The Expendables 2.’ His recent directorial credits include the Rebel Wilson-starrer action comedy movie ‘Bride Hard,’ the fantasy adventure movie ‘The Legend Hunters’ (co-directed with Yifan Li), the action comedy ‘Old Guy,’ starring Christoph Waltz, and the Prime Video adventure mini-series ‘Boundless,’ about Ferdinand Magellan and Juan Sebastián Elcano’s epic around-the-world voyage.

Besides ‘Fortitude,’ upcoming projects to be shot in London include Tom Cruise and Ana De Armas’ ‘Deeper,’ BBC’s ‘Clifftops,’ and AMC’s ‘Gramercy Park.’

