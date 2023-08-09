You, Me and My Ex Season 1: Where Are They Now?

An inability to let go of their past embroils couples in a web of mistrust and doubt in TLC’s ‘You, Me & My Ex.’ The reality television show features five couples who are unable to take the next step in their relationship because a paramour from the past is still in the picture. As boundaries remain unclear and opinions begin to differ, the pairs find it hard to keep their relationship intact. Premiered in 2021, season 1 of the show features the skewed dynamics of five couples. If you’re also wondering about their current relationship status, look no further because we’ve got all the answers right here!

Where are Jimmy, Wendy, Lisa, and Jack Now?

Despite the messy divorce that eventually led Jimmy Marchica and Lisa to walk on different paths, the duo still shared a deep affection for each other as friends and ex-married partners. Having moved on with their lives, Jimmy married Wendy, and Lisa found love with John “Jack” Marchesi, her fiance. However, Wendy and Jack felt something was amiss due to Jimmy and Lisa’s age-old relationship. Even so, the group overcame their differences and remained content in their respective relationships.

Along with Jack, Lisa continues to embark on new adventures. Even though the reality star was diagnosed with Invasive Ductal Carcinoma, a type of breast cancer, she has still recouped through rehabilitation and surgery. Not just this, with the support of her family, Jimmy and their son Dominick, Lisa continues to embrace new challenges. Similarly, Jimmy and Wendy also enjoy marital bliss together. Despite the hiccups that led them to the TLC reality show, Jimmy, Lisa, Jack and Wendy have managed to overcome all odds and enjoy a myriad of activities together.

Where are Josh, Danielle, Jennifer, and Chantel Now?

Defying convictions, Josh, Danielle, Jennifer, and Chantel’s unit shared unique dynamics. Despite Josh and Jennifer’s separation, the ex-husband and wife didn’t share disdain toward one another. Instead, Josh helped Jennifer and her wife Chantel conceive a child by donating his sperm. Moreover, Josh also found love with Danielle, and the couple shares their daughter Mikaela. Not just this, Josh and Jennifer also share a son from their marriage – Jace.

While their appearance on the show had foreboded the eruption of several issues, things have never been better for the four people. After the show ended, the four individuals continued to share a close friendship and respect each other dearly. Chantel gave birth to her and Jennifer’s daughter Camila posthumously. Even though Josh is biologically tied to Camila, he has relinquished all rights and parental duties to Chantel and Jennifer. Even Josh’s wife, Danielle, shares a close relationship with the two women and their daughter. As such, despite the unconventional bonds that the blended family shared, they have nonetheless managed to remain close to each other.

Where are Alex, Caroline, and Stephen Now?

Unable to let go of an innate insecurity, Caroline always felt that her boyfriend would always return to his ex-boyfriend Stephen. After Alex went from becoming Caroline’s gay best friend to Caroline’s boyfriend, the couple had difficulty explaining their relationship to friends and family. Despite the turmoil the three individuals faced internally, the show ended with Alex bending on one knee and popping the ultimate question to Caroline.

Shortly after the show came to a close, not only did Caroline and Alex get hitched, but they also released news of their pregnancy. Alex and Caroline welcomed their son Bowen in April 2022 and have since continued to bask in the joy of their little family. Along with their cat and toddler, Caroline and Alex no longer face the trepidations that warped them during their time on the show. Stephen also shares the happiness for the young family and continues to succeed personally and professionally.

Where are John, April, Loren, and Roy Now?

After parting ways with Roy, April found love with their neighbor John. However, things became more complex since John’s ex-wife, Loren, was still in the picture. Not just this, April and Loren even ended up becoming close friends. With nine children between the four of them, it was natural that John, April, Loren, and Roy faced several ups and downs during their time on the show.

Even after they made their exit, John and April couldn’t find the forevermore they thought they would. The couple appeared on ‘You, Me & My Ex’ once again. This time, it was John and April who had called it quits. In the meantime, April and Loren had grown even closer than before. The best friends even became domestic partners and started a podcast where they shared everything about the unique dynamics of their family.

However, things between Loren and April also turned cold. While Loren has since disappeared from social media, April no longer shares the mementos from their domestic life together. Not just this, John has also decided to keep his life under wraps. Even so, April still remains close to Roy, and the ex-couple continues to raise their children together. As such, things failed to work out despite the four individuals hoping it would.

Where are Jerry, Kayee Lovey, and Jessica Now?

The eccentric living arrangement between ex-husband and wife Jerry and Jessica became the sole contention for 26-year-old Kayee on the show. Despite divorcing each other, the parents of four children thought it best to cohabit instead of living separately. Ultimately, the unique setting led Kayee to take matters into her own hands. Throughout their appearance on the show, Kayee felt unheard. From having to sleep in the laundry room to having Jessica’s presence felt throughout the day, Kayee and Jerry ultimately walked their separate paths.

While Kayee hadn’t paid any heed to the advice of her friends and family during her time on the show, the star eventually decided against her initial feelings. Kayee is now focusing on her career as a musician and Instagram and YouTube creator. On the other hand, Jerry and Jessica keep their lives under wraps and do not disclose their current relationship status. Jerry continues to head the Flipo Group as CEO. Jessica is also making strides as a physical therapist and pilates instructor.

Read More: Are DeAndre and Elodie From You, Me & My Ex Still Together?