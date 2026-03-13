Who Plays the Young Nicole Kidman in Scarpetta?

In Prime Video’s ‘Scarpetta,’ a forensic pathologist named Kay Scarpetta leads an investigation into a murder that appears to have ties to a serial killer she helped catch 28 years ago. The first season unfolds over two timelines. In the 1998 version, we see a young Kay Scarpetta chasing after the serial killer who has killed five women. In the 2026 timeline, an older and more experienced Scarpetta finds herself in a bind, wondering if they got the wrong guy the last time, considering the latest murder seems to have a connection with the old case. The two versions of the story call for two different actors. While Nicole Kidman takes on the older Scarpetta, the younger version of the protagonist is played by a rising star in Hollywood. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Rosy McEwen Portrays the Raw and Inexperienced Kay Scarpetta

Rosy McEwen plays the younger version of the protagonist in ‘Scarpetta.’ The actress is known for her work in TV shows like ‘Black Mirror,’ ‘The Alienist,’ and ‘Close to Me.’ Her debut role in movies came in the form of ‘Blue Jean,’ for which she won the British Independent Film Award for Best Lead Performance in 2022. She has also appeared in other projects like ‘Harvest,’ ‘Apartment 7A,’ ‘Rabbit Trap,’ and ‘Vesper.’ A native of London, England, McEwen found her love for acting at a young age. She studied at an all-girls Catholic school, where, one day, a casting director showed up to scout young actresses to audition for the role of Briony in the adaptation of Ian McEwan’s novel, ‘Atonement.’

McEwen went so far in the audition process that in the end, it was her and one other girl. She lost the role of Saoirse Ronan, who went on to receive an Academy Award nomination for her performance. While she didn’t get to work in that film, the audition process itself sparked a love for the art. Still, as she grew older, she decided to pursue other career opportunities. After graduating from school, she enrolled in the University of Leeds, where she studied the history of art. IT was in the final year that she applied to drama school, simply because her friends were doing it too.

This marked her entry into Bristol Old Vic, which further led her to join the Royal Shakespeare Company. She appeared in plays like ‘Timon of Athens’ and ‘Tamburlaine.’ She also garnered critical acclaim for her performance as Desdemona in Othello at the Royal National Theatre in 2022. After ten months of working with the Royal Shakespeare Company, she turned her attention towards television and landed her first role in the period crime thriller, ‘The Alienist.’ Now, she stars alongside Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis in the adaptation of Patricia Cornwell’s ‘Scarpetta’ novels.

The show’s creator, Liz Sarnoff, revealed that McEwen’s resemblance to Kidman was just one of the many factors in her casting. She noted that the two actresses also seem to have a similar approach towards acting and the way they present their roles, which played a significant role in maintaining the continuity between the Scarpettas of 1998 and 2026. To prepare for her role, McEwen talked with a real-life forensic pathologist, while also developing the character with Kidman, so that, despite the individual liberties that they took in their performances, the character would remain the same for the audience.

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