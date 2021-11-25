Young Royals Season 2 Release Date, New Cast, and Plot Details

Created by Lisa Ambjörn, Lars Beckung, and Camilla Holter, ‘Young Royals’ is an original Swedish teen drama show that transports the audiences to the fictional elite school of Hillerska. The story predominantly follows Prince Wilhelm of Sweden in his exploration of themes of love and sexuality. Following its release on Netflix, the gender-sensitive show garnered widespread critical and fan praise for its authentic portrayal of the teenage experience, a universal theme of romance, and engaging characters. However, following the cliffhanger finale of the first season, you may be wondering about the prospects of a second installment. If you are curious to find the whereabouts of the second season, let us keep you posted.

Young Royals Season 2 Release Date

‘Young Royals’ season 1 premiered in its entirety on July 1, 2021, on Netflix. The first season packs six episodes with runtimes ranging between 40 and 50 minutes per episode. Let us now get into the development of the sophomore season.

On September 22, 2021, roughly two months after the first season’s premiere, Netflix officially greenlit production for a second season. The season is possibly at the stage of pre-production, although we do not know the specifics of the development just yet. However, if filming commences by the end of 2021, we expect ‘Young Royals’ season 2 to premiere sometime in summer 2022.

Young Royals has been renewed for Season 2! 👑 pic.twitter.com/F64PierQ6z — Netflix (@netflix) September 22, 2021

Young Royals Season 2 Cast: Who is in it?

All of the prominent cast members will hopefully return on board for the second haul. In the central pair, Edvin Ryding will possibly reprise his role as Prince “Willie” Wilhelm of Sweden against Omar Rudberg, who will appear as Simon Eriksson, Willie’s love interest. Malte Gårdinger will don the role of August of Årnäs, the second cousin of Wilhelm and the chief antagonist.

Among other prominent cast members, we hope to see Nikita Uggla (Felice Ehrencrona, a student at school and a member of the modern nobility) and Frida Argento (Sara Eriksson, Simon’s sister). There will possibly be some freshly cast members, but it is too early to say anything in particular.

Young Royals Season 2 Plot: What is it about?

The first installment expends most of its energy chronicling Prince Wilhelm as he has difficulty adjusting to Hillerska, primarily due to his royal lineage and gender confusion. However, he gets in the flow in the finality, makes new friends, and even embarks upon a budding romance. However, a series of untimely events make Wilhelm the heir to the throne.

Wilhelm and Simon’s nascent love takes a hit when their sex tape goes public and hurting Simon’s sentiments, Wilhelm has to deny being in the video. He ultimately finds August to be the culprit behind the tape. Moreover, the finale keeps the hope up by showing Wilhelm embracing Simon and publicly admitting his love before leaving for the holiday.

Therefore, the second season’s story will possibly take root from the ambiguous finale of season 1. The season will perhaps begin after the holiday break, with the students returning to Hillerska. Fans keep their fingers crossed for Simon and Wilhelm, and the season will possibly give us a better idea of whether they end up together. Their final meet after the choir suggests that they will bypass the bitterness, and Wilhelm may be more vocal about his sexuality.

The finale reveals the extent of their love for each other, and maybe they do not have to stay in the closet in the future. With the royal family agreeing to pay for his tuition, things always look favorable for August, but maybe his lucky streak will come to an end. Felice and Wilhelm may turn out to be close friends, while Simon will navigate the relationship with his father. Wilhelm may even confront August for the video, which will take the story to a new level of tension.

