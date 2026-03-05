Young Sherlock Season 2 Plot and Cast Theories

In Prime Video’s ‘Young Sherlock,’ the infamous Sherlock Holmes gets an origin story, focusing on his early days as a detective, who is still refining his skills. The eight-episode season begins with the mystery of a missing scroll, but quickly escalates to a string of murders that tie into a grander political conspiracy. By the end of the season, Sherlock discovers that all these crimes are connected to his father, Silas, who has been working his own agenda all these years, entirely unfettered by the impact his villainous schemes have on others. While the case is solved, the finale sets the ground for further mystery, leaving more questions and clues for the audience. So far, Prime Video has not renewed the series for another season. Given the popularity of the character and the creative force of Guy Ritchie, there is a good chance that it will receive a second season, which will likely arrive on our screens in 2028. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Young Sherlock Season 2 Will Unravel the Mystery of the Key

‘Young Sherlock’ ends on an uncertain note. First, we watch Silas fall to his death, but given how things have transpired so far, it is fair to assume that this is not the last we’ve seen of him. He leaves behind a key for Sherlock, and the next season will most likely follow Sherlock’s quest to figure out its origins, and more importantly, where it leads. At the same time, we expect another murder mystery to set the stage for the conflicts that will lead Sherlock to use his powers of deduction to get to the bottom of the truth. The Prime Video show is inspired by the novel series of the same name by Andrew Lane. The first season borrows a few threads from the book, but that still leaves a lot more unexplored. So far, eight books in Lane’s series have been released.

This means the show’s writers have more than enough material to continue building young Sherlock’s world. The first season leaves several threads of its own that will continue to be explored in the upcoming seasons. At the same time, more characters from the original Sherlock Holmes stories by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle are expected to be brought to the fore. While it is unlikely we will see John Watson, there is still a mine of characters like Irene Adler and Charles Augustus Milverton who might show up just yet. Because we already have Moriarty, we might see characters like Sebastian Moran, who have a close connection with him in Doyle’s books. Between the original stories and Lane’s works, there is no dearth of source material for the show.

Young Sherlock Season 2 Will Introduce New Characters

A second season of ‘Young Sherlock’ will bring back the main cast. We will see Hero Fiennes Tiffin as Sherlock Holmes, Dónal Finn as James Moriarty, Max Irons as Mycroft Holmes, and Holly Cattle as Beatrice. Natascha McElhone might reprise her role as Cordelia Holmes, depending on what route the story takes. While Joseph Fiennes’ Silas presumably dies at the end of the first season, there is a good chance that the character has survived, which might mark his return in the second season.

Having had her revenge, Zine Tseng’s Shou’an returns to her village. Because her arc is complete, there are low chances of her return. Meanwhile, Scott Reid’s Constable Lestrade is expected to have more screentime the next time around. In addition to this, a new cast of characters will join the series, adding more victims and suspects to make the next case even more interesting than the first one. We might even see the introduction of the Irregulars as Sherlock starts to build his web of informants to solve the next case.

Young Sherlock Season 2 Will Focus on Sherlock and Moriarty’s Complicated Dynamics

One of the things that sets ‘Young Sherlock’ apart from other TV shows about the detective is that it presents the friendship between him and James Moriarty, who is his archnemesis in the books. While we are used to seeing the two of them on opposite sides of the law, it is interesting to see them work together. By the end of the first season, however, we start to see cracks appear in their friendship as Moriarty starts to slip into what feels more natural to him. He doesn’t share the same moral compass as Sherlock, and having had his first taste of blood, he clearly wants more.

As a new mystery unravels in the second season, the story will also focus on Sherlock and Moriarty’s increasingly complicated dynamics. From the finale, we know that Moriarty has the formula for the nerve agent, which Silas tried to sell to the highest bidder to become rich. We also know that Moriarty and Beatrice have joined forces and are working together to continue where Silas left off. So far, Sherlock seems to be unaware of their association, but one can’t help but be curious to find out how it will be revealed and what impact it will have on Sherlock and Moriarty’s friendship. What will be the final straw that turns them from great friends to fiercer enemies? Only time will tell.

