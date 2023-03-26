Zach DeLorean: Where is John DeLorean’s Son Now?

John DeLorean’s legacy in the world of the automobile industry is certainly intriguing to follow. During his journey of turning dreams into reality, the vehicular expert faced many ups and downs that Netflix’s ‘Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean’ sheds light on. One of the most prominent people featured in the documentary series is Zachary “Zach” DeLorean, John’s son, who got to see how his father was affected by the various scandals and the infamy that came with it. If you are curious about Zach and his current whereabouts, here is what we know about the same!

Who is Zach DeLorean?

Zachary Tavio DeLorean, mostly known as Zach, was adopted by John DeLorean when the latter was still single. His father got married to popular model and actress Cristina Ferrare when Zach was only 14 months. In fact, she ended up co-adopting him, and the family of three was happy to live together in a magnificent house on Fifth Avenue, New York City, New York. In the Netflix series, Zach confessed that he did not realize how different his life was from the rest of the world. On November 15, 1977, he became a big brother after the birth of his little sister Kathryn Ann DeLorean.

While Zach did adore his parents and liked the life he lived, there were a few things that he simply could not fathom at such a young age. The fact that he was often surrounded by cameras did not sit well with him, and he was rarely happy in front of them. Additionally, he understood the passion that his father had for his dream car but was also somewhat disgruntled that there were people who knew more about that particular aspect of his father’s life than Zach did.

After his father’s arrest in 1982, Zach’s life took a very drastic turn. He recently recalled in an interview how he had to defend his mother and sister numerous times while his father’s legal troubles continued. Over time, he came to resent DMC-12, the car that his father had worked so hard on. He even shared in the Netflix series that he loathed that the vehicle was so prominently featured in ‘Back to the Future.’ After his father’s release, Zach admitted that he grew distant from his and moved to Los Angeles, California. However, over time, the two were able to mend their relationship, and he moved back to his family estate near New York, where his father continued to work from a farm office.

Where is Zach DeLorean Now?

Since his father’s death in 2005, Zach DeLorean has appeared in multiple projects based around John DeLorean’s life. While admitting that things were far from as simple as black and white when it came to his father’s work, Zach does not seem interested in continuing his father’s work. That being said, he has shown his support for various ventures that hope to build on his father’s legacy, like DeLorean Tech.

Apart from the Netflix series, Zach also appeared in ‘Framing John DeLorean,’ a 2019 documentary movie about his father that featured Alec Baldwin in the titular role. His participation in the project was thanks to his sister, who requested Zach to give the movie a chance following their father’s death. It seems that Zach wants the world to understand that there is much more to his father’s story than what everyone assumes. He has even stated that while people have often asked him about the drug bust, they never seem interested in the fact that his father was declared innocent.

Presently, Zach prefers to remain out of the limelight and is not very active on social media. While he does seem to be on good terms with his family, there are certain aspects of his father’s legacy that he is still far from comfortable with, including the legal troubles and the infamy that followed the same.

Read More: Cristina Ferrare: Where is John DeLorean’s Ex-Wife Now?