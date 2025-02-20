Zero Day: Is Valerie Whitesell Based on a Real Chief of Staff?

Trust becomes a commodity in Netflix’s political thriller, ‘Zero Day.’ With Robert De Niro in the lead role, the story focuses on former President George Mullen, who is pulled out of retirement to head a commission that has access to unprecedented power. The idea is to quickly resolve the issue of the deadly cyberattack that threatens to have the country on its knees. The investigation leads Mullen into increasingly deceptive waters where even the closest ones to him become unreliable. Amidst all this chaos, Valerie Whitesell is the only person he can trust. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Fictional Valerie Whitesell is Immensely Important to George Mullen and His Work

Connie Britton’s Valerie Whitesell is presented as George Mullen’s former chief of staff and the only person that Mullen, as well as his wife, trusts enough to get the job done. Due to her past as a political operative and the finesse with which she has navigated the murky waters so far, she seems to be the best-placed person for the job. As brilliantly as Britton plays the role, it remains a fictional creation with no particular real-life person as its inspiration to speak of.

One of the major revelations about Valerie and her relationship with Mullen is that the last time he was in office, she wasn’t just his Chief of Staff. They had an affair, and it is considered one of the reasons why he chose not to run for re-election. While certain people are aware of it, the affair was mostly hushed up. Considering this aspect of the story, one could draw comparisons between the Presidents who indulged in affairs while in office. Perhaps the most famous of them is the affair that former President Bill Clinton had with Monica Lewinsky, who was, at the time, an intern at the White House. Despite whatever similarities that may or may not be drawn between the TV show and the real-life case, Valerie and her arc in the show remain entirely made-up, created simply to serve the plot.

While the affair does play a role in Mullen and Valerie’s dynamic in the story, it does not entirely define Valerie’s character. She is a force to reckon with and the best at what she does, which becomes clear the moment she jumps into her role and takes over from Roger Carlson, who has his own agenda to take care of. To bring a sense of realism to Valerie’s character as well as the overall plot and characters of the show, consultants from the White House and other spaces of Washington were brought in. Their insights allowed the creators to create a deeply layered character that doesn’t just bring emotional value to the story but also gives the audience a clear idea of what Valerie Whitesell’s job demands and what sacrifices a person in her position may or may not have to make. This lends a sense of relatability to her, allowing the audience to empathize with her, even though she remains a fictional person.

Read More: Is Zero Day a True Story? Is George Mullen a Real Former President?