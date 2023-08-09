Zombieverse: Who is Dex? Did He Also Appear in Single’s Inferno?

If there’s one thing absolutely nobody can deny, it’s that Dex won millions of hearts throughout his stint in Netflix’s ‘Zombieverse‘ even though it’s an unscripted, apocalypse-driven original series. After all, despite the fact he initially came across as rather mysterious by not saying much, his actions showed he cared — he helped his cast mates at every turn without much regard for the risks. It thus comes as no surprise he was ultimately appointed group leader, especially due to his Navy experience; so now, if you simply wish to learn more about this survivor, we’ve got you covered.

Who is Dex?

Although it’s apparent Dex was born on June 9, 1995, as Kim Jin-Young, not much regarding his family or early years is clear as of writing since he prefers to keep such details away from the limelight. He hasn’t ever offered a reason for this, yet we assume it’s partly owing to his background in the military — he was a part of the Republic of Korea Navy Special Warfare Flotilla unit (ROKN UDT/SEAL).In other words, maybe his training instilled in him not to let any personal aspects shine through to ensure long-term safety, which also kind of explains his behavior and the way he still carries himself.