How Does Christy Die? Did Cailyn Rice Leave 1923?

Paramount+’s Western series ‘1923’ reveals the viciousness of the antagonist Donald Whitfield through his behavior towards Christy and Lindy, two sex workers who end up under his custody after getting hired by his business partner, Banner Creighton. The wealthy tycoon uses his money and authority to leave an impression on the women, only to severely torture them day after day. His wrath falls on Christy more than Lindy, as he disgustingly cherishes the tension between the two women. In the fourth episode of the second season of the show, Christy makes a decision that rewrites her fate and frees her from Donald’s clutches! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Christy Dies After Getting Tortured by Lindy

Christy and Lindy end up in Donald Whitfield’s house through Banner Creighton, who hires the two as sex workers. The next day, the business tycoon is surprised to see two attractive naked women in his house, paving the way for a period of torture and pain. He turns the two women against each other by asking them to whip the other with a belt, only for him to derive pleasure from the sight of them hurting their companion. Christy ends up suffering more than Lindy, who wins Donald’s heart and “kindness” over the former.

Donald then starts to treat Christy like a pet animal. He locks her up in a small space that’s not large enough to be called a room, chained like an animal. She is brought to his bedroom whenever he wants to torture her, making her hate her existence. In the fourth episode of the second season, Lindy tortures Christy using a shawl to strangle her, which ends with the latter’s death. Even though her death is not explicitly shown, the surviving sex worker’s words suggest that her companion killed herself to free her from the barbarity of the businessman, especially after realizing that she does not have the option to walk out of the house alive.

After the torture session, Lindy does not bother to untie the shawl from Christy, thinking nothing can happen since she is in the same room. However, the latter must have seen it as an opportunity to kill herself. Although self-strangulation or self-asphyxial behavior is uncommon as a cause of death, it is not impossible. The other possibility is Lindy tying up the shawl somewhere in the bed without realizing that Christy is dying because of it. But if that’s the case, she would have noticed the struggle of her fellow sex worker to stay alive, especially considering that she says she was in the same room.

Cailyn Rice’s Departure From 1923

Even though neither Paramount+ nor Cailyn Rice has officially announced the actress’ exit from ‘1923,’ Christy’s death confirms that the performer will no longer appear in the rest of the second season. Since the character’s backstory is not relevant to the narrative of the Western drama, there is no possibility of her appearing in any flashback sequence. Furthermore, neither Lindy nor Donald Whitfield expresses any emotion seeing Christy dead, clarifying that she most likely won’t appear in either of these characters’ dreams or visions. Christy’s death can be seen as a plot point used to reveal the barbarity of the antagonist further.

The fourth episode of the second season presents Donald as a barbarous individual who does not hesitate to spill blood. He talks about killing the entire Dutton family and dumping their bodies in an uninhabited county in Montana to safeguard himself from the eyes of the law. His barbarity becomes even more visible through his actions after Christy’s death. He asks Banner Creighton to dispose of the dead body casually, without any regard for the lifeless person. The businessman cares more about a blanket than the dignity of the deceased, which reveals that the Duttons are against an animal rather than a human being.

