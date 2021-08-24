6 Shows Like The Defeated You Must See

Måns Mårlind creates a dusty and gritty world fraught with conspiracy and intrigue in the historical mystery tv series ‘The Defeated’ (originally titled: ‘Shadowplay’). Although the series contains some period anachronism, it more than makes up for those goofs with a complex and compelling story that keeps the audience hooked till the very end. Set in the aftermath of WWII, the narrative takes the viewers back to a decimated Berlin to unearth a story of manifold fascinations.

Max McLaughlin comes to the other side of the pond to look for his estranged brother, who has turned rogue, embarking upon a Nazi killing spree. Max’s search for his brother plunges him into the heart of a city that is made as much with lies and deception as with brick and mortar. If you have liked the series, we have some recommendations that will be well to your liking. You can find most of these shows similar to ‘The Defeated’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

6. Hatfields & McCoys (2012)

Directed by Kevin Reynolds, the historical western docudrama miniseries ‘Hatfields and McCoys’ takes the audience to another damning chapter in world history – the US civil war. The story begins after the Civil War, following the unceasing feud between the two titular families. The scenes are populated with prolific actors, with Kevin Costner and Bill Paxton taking the helm of the acting department.

Moreover, did you know that a stolen pig almost sparked off something akin to a full-blown war between neighboring states Kentucky and West Virginia? The series finally stands out due to its commitment to historical details. ‘The Defeated’ is finally concerned with aftermaths, and if you are intrigued by aftermaths, this miniseries will give you enough reasons to stick to your seat.

5. War And Remembrance (1988-1989)

Crafted by Herman Wouk based on his 1978 eponymous novel, ‘War and Remembrance’ is a gripping war drama limited series that chronicles America’s journey into WWII. Two historical spectacles give a causal relation to the structure of the story – the series begins with the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in December 1941 and comes to its conclusion with the “cathartic” bombing on Hiroshima. The journey in the middle is one worth taking. This sequel to the 1983 miniseries ‘The Winds of War’ earned widespread critical acclaim, bagging three Golden Globes in the process. Meticulously created and gracefully acted, the series is one every WWII enthusiast must give a try, especially if ‘The Defeated’ was right up your alley.

4. Tannbach (2015-2018)

Directed by Alexander Dierbach, the German-original drama TV series ‘Tannbach’ weaves an endearing tale based on the theme of our shared humanity through its fascinating account of a village torn in half. Set in the aftermath of WWII, and partly based on the true story of the village Mödlareuth, the story centers on the titular village, the inhabitants of which come to know that the war is not over for them yet. Following the onset of the Cold War, the village is divided by the iron curtain between East and West Germany, and along with it, the people come at an impasse. If you have liked the Cold War ambiance of ‘The Defeated,’ this is a series you must check out.

3. Das Boot (2018-)

Johannes W. Betz and Tony Saint jointly take us back to the dreadful final days of the war in the war drama series ‘Das Boot.’ Based on Lothar-Günther Buchheim’s 1973 eponymous novel and its 1995 sequel called ‘Die Festung,’ the story revolves around the inexperienced crew members of the German U-boat U-612. It looks at the spectacle of war from their perspective.

Another narrative strand takes the audience to the ground to chronicle the French resistance in La Rochelle. The series serves as the sequel of the 1981 West German movie of the same name. If you seek an authentic fictionalized account of the war that condemns war and not glorifies it, you must give this critically acclaimed series a chance. After all, ‘The Defeated’ houses many similar tropes.

2. The Man in The High Castle (2015-2019)

Created by Frank Spotnitz, the sci-fi alternative history series ‘The Man in the High Castle’ is a force to be reckoned with. Based on the eponymous 1962 novel by Philip K. Dick, the series’s narrative unveils a dystopian parallel universe where the Axis Powers have won WWII and has extended its base to the other side of the Atlantic, in the US. The story follows a weakened resistance force trying to take the tyrant down, but the viewers are in for several twists and surprises. If you like a mystery story with a period feel, just like ‘The Defeated,’ you must add this gem of a show to your bucket list.

1. Band Of Brothers (2001)

Conceived by the duo of Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg, the war drama miniseries ‘Band of Brothers’ is considered one of the most acclaimed limited series ever made, and for good reasons. The enthralling and realistic narrative follows the “Easy Company” of the 2nd battalion of the 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment of the 101st Airborne Division, charting their journey from training grounds to their participation in some major developments of WWII. If you consider yourself a geek of WWII history, the intricate and star-studded series will surely do enough to grab your attention from the very early moments, much like ‘The Defeated’ would have done.

