7 Shows Like Q-Force You Must See

Created by Sean Hayes and Michael Schur, ‘Q-Force’ is a Netflix spy adult animated series. The story revolves around the eponymous team of spies, who have been largely ignored by the fictional American Intelligence Agency (AIA) because they are members of the LGBTQ community. Frustrated and angry by the unfairness of this, the team’s leader, Steve Maryweather or Agent Mary (Sean Hayes), decides to find a case on their own to show the agency their true abilities. If you have watched ‘Q-Force’ and loved it, we have the perfect list of recommendations with similar themes. You can watch most of these shows similar to ‘Q-Force’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

7. Big Mouth (2017-)

Netflix’s ‘Big Mouth’ is a coming-of-age comedy series that consistently tries to push the boundaries on what is generally considered absurd and profane. The show revolves around a group of teenage 7th graders and their interactions with the embodiments of their hormones as they cross the threshold of puberty. Like ‘Q-Force,’ ‘Big Mouth’ is a good example of how LGBTQ representation should be handled.

6. BoJack Horseman (2014-2020)

Yet another Netflix adult-animated series, ‘BoJack Horseman’ takes place in a world where humans and anthropomorphic animals co-exist. The eponymous character is a washed-up actor who got his initial fame as a star of a hit sitcom. But years have passed since then, and the world seems to have forgotten about him. Like Mary, who used to be a star recruit at the AIA training facility, BoJack decides to make a triumphant return to prominence. While, in Mary’s case, that involves international espionage, things are a bit more mundane for BoJack as he just wants to publish a candid autobiography.

5. Futurama (1999-2013)

Developed by Matt Groening, Fox’s (later Comedy Central) ‘Futurama’ follows Philip J. Fry (Billy West), a modern-day human who gets accidentally frozen in a cryogenic tank, waking up a thousand-year later. Fry gradually adapts to his new situation and even gets a job at Planet Express, a delivery service run by his distant relative, Professor Hubert J. Farnsworth. In the future, Fry finds love, friendship, and eventually his place in the grand scheme of things. Like Mary’s team, the Planet Express crew is made up of mismatched characters. In both shows, the contrast between the characters is explored as a potent source of comedy.

4. She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (2018-2020)

The Netflix reboot of the 1985 Filmation series ‘She-Ra: Princess of Power,’ ‘She-Ra and the Princesses of Power’ is a critically-acclaimed animated series that revolves around a young girl named Adora, who finds one day a magical sword, with which she can become She-Ra, the warrior princess. With these newfound powers, she decides to save the world from the evil intentions of a ruthless tyrant named Hordak. Just as ‘Q-Force’ has done with the spy genre as a whole, ‘She-Ra and the Princesses of Power’ has been able to reinvent a typical 1980s cartoon through a diverse set of cast and representation.

3. Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013-2021)

The only live-action entry in this list, Fox’s (later NBC) ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ is a quirky comedy series about the officers in the fictional 99th Precinct of the NYPD in Brooklyn. The series is a perfect example of a show in which a creator knows how to best utilize their ensemble cast. Like Mary, Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) can be at times self-centered and childish, but they make up for that by being ridiculously competent at their respective jobs.

2. Archer (2009-)

In FX’s (later FXX) ‘Archer,’ the eponymous superspy is a narcissistic, alcoholic, womanizing adrenaline junkie. He and his colleagues are part of a New York-based spy organization. Since its premiere, ‘Archer’ has established itself as an important entry in spy and comedy genres. Its unique brand of action humor has led to the development of an entirely separate genre, and ‘Q-Force’ is part of it. Like ‘Archer,’ ‘Q-Force’ is filled to the brim with self-deprecating humor.

1. Harley Quinn (2019-)

DC Universe’s (later HBO Max) ‘Harley Quinn’ revolves around the eponymous villainess after she ends her toxic relationship with the Joker for good. Although she initially attempts to join the Legion of Doom, she eventually establishes her own group of evil-doers. The developing relationship between Harley and Poison Ivy is at the core of the story. ‘Harley Quinn’ has several thematic and atmospheric similarities with ‘Q-Force,’ including the fact that both shows are unequivocally part of the action genre with a member of the LGBTQ community as its star.

