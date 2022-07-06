7 Shows Like Snowflake Mountain You Must See

A lighthearted, humorous survival-themed show titled ‘Snowflake Mountain‘ places a bunch of “Kidults” in a remote setting in the wilderness with nothing but their needs and intellect. An interesting aspect of the show is that the participants’ parents want them to mature and develop some life skills. The Netflix reality show makes the contestants aware of how luxurious their lifestyle has been. In order to survive, they will have to learn to become fully-fledged adults by establishing a connection to nature.

The bunch of youngsters prepares extravagantly because they believe they are heading to a posh getaway for a reality show. Joel Graves and Matt Tate, the hosts, who are both former soldiers welcome the guests and explain to the bunch of “spoiled kids” that their parents sent them there for them to develop some autonomy and necessary skills. If you enjoyed watching ‘Snowflake Mountain,’ you will also find the list of shows we’ve curated intriguing. You can watch most of these shows like ‘Snowflake Mountain’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

7. Squid Game (2021-)

‘Squid Game‘ centers around a large group of unfortunate people who are coerced into participating in some dangerous games with the possibility of winning a large sum of money. The participants are found and brought to a secret location after agreeing to participate. In body suits and a room with mattresses, they all awaken. They are informed by a gang of men that they must play and triumph in all six games to receive the cash prize. Just like ‘Snowflake Mountain,’ this is a survival-based show that features a monetary prize for the winner and offers an exhilarating experience to both viewers and participants.

6. Naked and Afraid (2013-)

The exciting reality game show ‘Naked and Afraid‘ revolves around the contestants who are assigned the responsibility of weathering a stay in the woods for 21 days while trapped and completely naked. Each competitor is permitted to carry only one useful object on this journey. The survivalists must build a shelter, explore the region, and hunt for water, and food after they arrive at the designated location.

In some ways, the ludicrous novelty of the crazy idea of ‘Snowflake Mountain’ is similar to that of ‘Naked and Afraid’, which feels like a show founded on the theme of watching naked participants stumble around in the forest. Those who plunge into the thrilling escapade, however, will discover immeasurable benefits in the brutality of the contest.

5. Survivor (2000-)

In the reality competition television series ‘Survivor’, a group of competitors is left stranded in a remote area where they are required to manage their own needs in terms of food, water, shelter, and fire. For prizes and protection from being eliminated, the contestants compete in challenges. As each competitor is voted off by the other participants, they are gradually removed from the game until only one is left to win the ultimate prize and be dubbed the “Sole Survivor.”

The show shares several characteristics with ‘Snowflake Mountain’ such as its survival-based format, an emphasis on self-sufficiency, and the cash reward for the contest winner to name a few. So, if you just got done watching a bunch of clueless individuals strive to survive in the wild in the Netflix production, you should add this one to your list.

4. Alone (2015-)

The adventure-filled reality game show ‘Alone’ revolves around the notion that the contestants need to stay alone in the woods for as long as humanly possible with emergency supplies. The 10 contestants self-document their everyday challenges. The participants are kept isolated from one another and all outside people, except for health checkups. At any point, they have the option to “tap out” or be eliminated for having failed a health check.

The participant who stays in the competition the longest gets a $500k grand prize. Since its inception, the show has spawned several seasons which have been filmed in a variety of isolated places, mostly on territories that are maintained by Indigenous communities. Similar to ‘Snowflake Mountain,’ this show is also driven by a survival-based structure, puts focus on thriving on basic necessities, and also offers a monetary prize for the contest winner.

3. Bear Grylls: Survival School (2016-)

The show follows a bunch of courageous kids who forgo technology and set out on an outdoor expedition in Snowdonia. They have to work together for two weeks as Bear Grylls instructs them on survival skills. The goal of the Bear Grylls Survival Academy is to teach people the skills they would require if they get lost in the woods. The mountains and glacial landscapes that make up Snowdonia are its main features.

Mount Snowdon provides glimpses of Ireland over the water, making this show both eye-pleasing and incredibly thrilling. This show shares many of the same concepts as ‘Snowflake Mountain,’ as it assists participants in developing outdoor survival skills and fostering independence.

2. Dude, You’re Screwed (2013-2014)

The survivalist prowess of each participant on ‘Dude, You’re Screwed’ AKA ‘Survive That!’ is on display as they navigate hostile environments using whatever tools, skills, creativity, and strength they can muster. They also point out some of the difficulties presented by the particular locations they are in, as well as the errors that people who are new to the area make while attempting to survive in comparable circumstances.

It’s fascinating, but a lot of the enjoyment arises from the other participants, who both make fun of and offer encouragement to their rivals as they attempt to complete their journeys. It also emphasizes how much each person values the other. Fans of wilderness and survival reality shows, such as ‘Snowflake Mountain,’ will undoubtedly enjoy it, but viewers, in general, might find it interesting.

1. Survive This (2009-2010)

‘Survive This’ is a witty survival show that gathers youths with little experience in survival techniques, deprives them of their most treasured belongings, and places them in the woods to see just how they function with minimum recourses. It is one of the funniest yet frequently overlooked survival wildlife reality shows featuring young newbies. If you enjoyed the Netflix prpdiction, you’ll find this show intriguing as well.

