7 Shows Like Swagger You Must See

‘Swagger’ on Apple TV+ follows a high school athlete who dreams of playing in the NBA. Jace Carson is the best teenage basketball player in the area and is slowly learning the ways of the world. With the overbearing support of his devoted mother and wise (often painful) lessons from his no-nonsense coach, the young star player navigates the ups and downs of the amateur basketball league.

The show delves into the complexities of youth basketball while also connecting it to broader social issues. If you enjoyed this deep dive into fast-paced basketball and everything that comes along with it, we’ve got a few more sports shows that will catch your fancy. You can watch most of these shows similar to ‘Swagger” on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

7. Ted Lasso (2020-)

‘Ted Lasso’ has had phenomenal success ever since it first introduced audiences to the hyper-optimistic American football coach who finds himself training a flagging British football team. The show uses the clueless protagonist to take viewers on a tour of English club football’s intricacies and die-hard fan culture while also adding in heaps of feel-good moments that have become its signature. Much like ‘Swagger,’ there is a good mix of drama that delves into the players’ lives both on and off the field.

6. Red Oaks (2014-2017)

Set amidst the posh country club tennis scene of the 1980s, ‘Red Oaks’ follows college student David who takes on a summer job at the namesake country club in New Jersey. Though the show centers more on David’s personal life than on tennis, the young adult themes of the show complement the sports aspect well. David’s journey is very different from Jace’s in ‘Swagger,’ but the heady mix of sports and coming-of-age drama is very much there for your viewing pleasure.

5. Ballers (2015-2019)

‘Ballers’ takes viewers on a ride through the opulent halls of the NFL’s wealthiest as it follows Spencer Strasmore on his new career as financial manager of professional football players. Being a former NFL player himself, Strasmore knows what the players want and adds some fire to the business end of things. Again, like with ‘Swagger,’ the show delves into the intricacies of the sport but also the machinery behind it that is fuelled by money and fame.

4. Heels (2021-)

‘Heels’ gives us a not-oft-seen view of small-town wrestling. When the local wrestling league is inherited by two brothers who are also competing wrestlers, a battle of egos and philosophies erupts. Each of them tries to carry on their father’s legacy while also keeping their wrestling club afloat. The show is a visual feast and regularly features white-knuckle wrestling action while also showing viewers what goes on behind the scenes of the chaotic matches. If you enjoyed the fast-paced basketball action of ‘Swagger,’ this show will give you the same adrenaline rush with wrestling.

3. Big Shot (2021-)

‘Big Shot’ follows temperamental coach Marvyn Korn, who is fired from his job and finds himself coaching the basketball team of a prestigious girls’ high school. Initially at odds with his new post, the bitter coach slowly embraces the situation and begins to realize the awesome potential of his new team. If fast high school basketball action and teen drama pulled you to ‘Swagger,’ then ‘Big Shot’ has it in spades.

2. The Last Dance (2020)

‘The Last Dance’ is a sports documentary that follows legendary NBA player Michael Jordan’s career, with a special focus on his final season with the Chicago Bulls. With exclusive footage and emotional interviews with the big man himself, the series is an absolute must-watch for any fan of basketball (or sports, for that matter). If you enjoyed ‘Swagger,’ this biographical account will show you that reality can sometimes be even more dramatic than fiction. ‘The Last Dance’ narrates one of the greatest stories in basketball history and will make you laugh, cry, curse, and cheer!

1. All American (2018-)

‘All American’ follows high school football player Spencer James as he transfers from his school in South L.A. to play for the wealthy Beverly Hills High. Through the heady highs of victory and crushing defeats, the show explores the complexities of youth football and the pressures faced by the players and their families. Like ‘Swagger,’ which takes inspiration from NBA star Kevin Durant’s younger days, ‘All American’ takes cues from the life of former professional American football player Spencer Paysinger.

Read More: Where is Swagger Filmed?