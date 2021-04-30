7 Shows Like The Mosquito Coast You Must See

‘The Mosquito Coast’ is a family drama series that follows Allie Fox, a brilliant and radically idealistic inventor who grows discontent with the growing corruption and consumerism in America. When criminal charges from his past resurface, Allie is forced to uproot his family from their home in a small California town and go on the run. It is based on the 1981 book of the same name written by Paul Theroux and developed for television by Neil Cross and Tom Bissell.

The series explores the themes of moving on, protectiveness, and new experiences through the struggles of the central characters, the Fox family members. It crafts a gripping, adventure-filled, and emotionally resonant narrative that highlights the strength of family bonding above all. If you enjoyed the show’s dark and edgy take on the family adventure genre, we have compiled a list of similar shows for you to binge on. You can watch most of these shows like ‘The Mosquito Coast’ on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu.

7. Lost In Space (2018-2021)

‘Lost In Space’ is a sci-fi series created by Irwin Allen and a reboot of the 1965 series of the same name based on the 1812 novel ‘The Swiss Family Robinson’ by Johann David Wyss. It follows a family of space colonists, the Robinsons, who are forced to crash land on an unknown planet. Like the Fox family from ‘The Mosquito Coast,’ the Robinsons also have to navigate a slew of unforeseen challenges and threats. The series takes the theme of exploration to a new level by adding a space-opera twist on the family adventure genre that will certainly appeal to the audience of the aforementioned series.

6. Superman & Lois (2021-)

‘Superman & Lois’ is a superhero drama series based on the DC Comics characters of the same name. Developed by Todd Helbing and Greg Berlanti, it follows the titular power couple, who relocate to Smallville, Kansas, the hometown of Clark Kent, along with their twin sons. The teens learning about Clark’s secret life as the costumed superhero, Superman, and how it affects their life is akin to Allie’s children discovering about his dark and secret past. Both the Kents and Foxes struggle to settle in their new surroundings and are targeted by mysterious enemies.

5. Bloodline (2015-2017)

‘Bloodline’ follows the Rayburns, a hardworking middle-class contemporary American family who has a dark past, which they intend to keep buried. The once close-knit family begins to distrust each other, and their secrets are at the risk of spilling out, forcing the family members to do questionable things. Despite its radically different tone and narrative, the series is a poignant exploration of family bonding and morality along the lines of ‘The Mosquito Coast.’ Both shows share the plot thread of secrets threatening to destroy a family’s togetherness.

4. Breaking Bad (2008-2013)

‘Breaking Bad‘ is one of the most critically acclaimed television shows of all time. Created by Vince Gilligan, it follows Walter White, a high school chemistry teacher who partners up with his former student Jesse to start making and selling his own meth to secure his family’s financial future before he dies of cancer. The crime thriller is largely different from ‘The Mosquito Coast,’ but at its core, both shows are about protecting one’s family. Walter and Allie both share the relentless quest to safeguard their family to the point of obsession.

3. Hanna (2019-)

‘Hanna’ is one of the more adventure-heavy shows on this list in comparison to others. Created by David Farr, the series is based on the 2011 movie of the same name and follows a gifted girl, Hanna, who evades a notorious CIA agent hell-bent on capturing her. While the main characters of both ‘Hanna’ and ‘The Mosquito Coast’ are on the run from government authorities, the former series explores the theme of identity more prominently than the latter. Nonetheless, both shows have complex narratives and clever twists designed to keep the audiences glued to their screens.

2. Everwood (2002-2006)

Created by Greg Berlanti, ‘Everwood’ is a drama series about a renowned brain surgeon, Dr. Andy Brown, who relocates to the fictional small town of Everwood, Colorado, with his two children after his wife’s death. The Brown family members will certainly remind the audiences of the Fox family. The dynamic between Delia and Ephram is similar to that between the Fox siblings, Dina and Charlie. Moreover, Dr. Brown is a genius in his own right, just like Allie. Plenty of intriguing interpersonal drama between the Brown family will certainly entertain fans of ‘The Mosquito Coast.’

1. Ozark (2017-)

Created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams, ‘Ozark,’ is one of the most popular shows on Netflix. It follows the Byrde family, who moves to the Ozarks in Missouri so that their father can pay off the debt he owes to a Mexican drug cartel leader. The fractured family reconnects during a turbulent period in their life and stands by each other in the face of the direst situations. The family dynamic of the Byrdes is reminiscent of the Foxes, and both families come under serious threat due to the past sins of their respective patriarchs. ‘Ozark’ is the quintessential family drama for fans of ‘The Mosquito Coast.’

