8 Movies Like Mars One You Must See

Written and directed by Gabriel Martins, ‘Mars One’ explores the tumultuous relationships and lives of four family members. As a new President gets elected in Brazil, changes come around that impact the economy. Deivinho dreams to become an astrophysicist against his father’s dreams, while Eunice aspires to live with her girlfriend. On the other hand, Tercia (mother) deals with a supposed curse that makes bad things happen to her. The father, Wellington, deals with the tribulations of his low-level job.

The movie navigates through various issues like familial troubles, sexuality, financial crisis, and division of wealth. However, at the center of the plot lies the love and affection between the family members. Starring Cícero Lucas, Camilla Damião, Carlos Francisco, and Rejane Faria, the drama movie dives deeper into the psyche of a regular Brazilian family as they dream beyond their means. If you loved this family drama and want to watch more films along similar lines, then you should look out for the following suggestions. You can watch several of these movies like ‘Mars One’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

8. Belfast (2021)

Inspired by real events from the director’s life, ‘Belfast’ explores the life of a family that struggles to keep up in the midst of an ethnic-nationalist conflict. Buddy, the protagonist, lives with his working-class family and faces the usual conflicts that routinely arise. They encounter numerous obstacles that make life harder for them. Eventually, due to surging uncertainties and troubles in the region, the family resolves to flee from Belfast and start anew. Kenneth Branagh’s drama movie ‘Belfast’ resembles ‘Mars One’ in terms of the family depiction and the surrounding concerns in their homelands. Both families make strong efforts to survive in the changing climates.

7. 20th Century Women (2016)

‘20th Century Women’ is a comedy-drama film directed by Mike Mills. It is set in Santa Barbara, California in 1979, during the tumultuous social and political climate of the late 1970s. The film follows the story of a single mother named Dorothea Fields. Dorothea is a determined and independent woman who is determined to raise her son to be a good and kind person, but she finds it difficult to relate to him and his experiences as a young man. She turns to Abbie and Julie for help in guiding Jamie through the challenges of growing up. Together, the four of them navigate the complexities of relationships, love, and the search for identity in the rapidly-changing world of the 1970s. This will be the perfect movie for you if you loved the familial bonding and parent-child relationship portrayed in ‘Mars One.’

6. The Tree of life (2011)

If you enjoyed experiencing the development of Dievinho and Wellington’s bond in ‘Mars One,’ then you should watch ‘The Tree of Life’ next. It is a drama film written and directed by Terrence Malick. The film follows the life journey of the main character, Jack, from the perspectives of his childhood, adult life, and old age. Through the use of nonlinear storytelling, the film explores the meaning of existence. The film also examines the relationship between a father, played by Brad Pitt, and his sons, as well as the role of nature and grace in their lives. Like ‘Mars One,’ it focuses widely on how a father’s actions impact the lives of kids even from a very young age. ‘The Tree of Life’ received widespread critical acclaim upon its release and won the Palme d’Or at the 2011 Cannes Film Festival.

5. Akeelah and the Bee (2006)

Preaching the widespread value of hard work and perseverance, ‘Akeelah and the Bee’ follows the story of Akeelah Anderson, an 11-year-old African American girl from South Los Angeles who has a natural talent for spelling. The drama film is directed by Doug Atchison. When Akeelah becomes the top speller in her school’s spelling bee, she is encouraged to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee. As she prepares for the competition, she faces many challenges, including a lack of resources and support, as well as personal struggles in her family. Despite these challenges, Akeelah remains determined to succeed. Akeelah and Deivinho have a lot in common since they are both dreamers and possess the power to overcome all odds to fulfill their aspirations.

4. A Raisin in the Sun (1961)

The next entry on the list talks about family conflicts and the issue of finances and money which are common in ‘Mars One’ as well. ‘A Raisin in the Sun’ is a drama film directed by Daniel Petrie. It is based on the play of the same name by Lorraine Hansberry, which tells the story of the Youngers, an African American family. The film centers around Walter Younger, the head of the household, who dreams of becoming a successful businessman. When he is offered a life insurance settlement after his father’s death, he sees it as an opportunity to make his dreams a reality.

However, the other members of the family have their own ideas about how the money should be used, leading to conflict and tension within the household. The film follows the struggles of the Youngers as they try to achieve their dreams and improve their circumstances, despite facing various challenges and obstacles related to racism and discrimination. The family in ‘Mars One’ also have dreams of their own which are hindered by prevalent financial issues.

3. Blackbird (2014)

‘Blackbird’ is a drama film directed by Patrik-Ian Polk. The film explores themes of family, grief, and forgiveness, and features strong performances from its cast. ‘Blackbird’ follows the story of a family dealing with the aftermath of a traumatic event. His conservative town in Mississippi does not help with the circumstances either. The delicacy portrayed in familial relationships in the movie is splendid. It highlights the nuances of how a closeted queer person feels in the midst of family pressure. Eunice from ‘Mars One’ feels the same as she struggles to come out to her parents. While Deivinho understands her predicament, she has to make rigorous efforts to make her parents see her perspective.

2. Waves (2019)

Written and directed by Trey Edward Shults, ‘Waves’ is a drama film. It tells the story of the Russell family, who are struggling to come to terms with a series of personal and financial setbacks much like Deivinho’s family in ‘Mars One.’ Moreover, this film follows the family’s son, Tyler, who is a high school wrestler with a bright future ahead of him. However, Tyler’s life is turned upside down when he suffers a serious injury that threatens his future prospects. As he struggles to come to terms with the injury, he also finds himself struggling with feelings of anger and resentment towards his family and the expectations placed on him. Both ‘Mars One’ and ‘Waves’ explore the blend of sports that bring family expectations and aspirations to the forefront. Consequently, they take over the protagonist’s life completely.

1. Moonlight (2016)

The critically acclaimed drama film ‘Moonlight’ is directed by Barry Jenkins. It is based on the play ‘In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue’ by Tarell Alvin McCraney. The film follows the life of Chiron, a young African American man, as he grows up in a tough neighborhood in Miami. Because of being bullied, he finds solace in the company of his only friend, Kevin, while a kind drug dealer named Juan takes Chiron under his wing and becomes a father figure to him. Furthermore, he struggles to come to terms with his sexuality and find his place in the world. ‘Moonlight’ is a powerful and moving film that explores themes of identity, family, and the impact of a person’s environment on their development just as ‘Mars One’ does with its narrative.

