8 Reality Shows Like Welcome to Wrexham You Must See

‘Welcome to Wrexham‘ is a captivating docuseries that delves into the remarkable journey of actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney as they take on the reins of Wrexham A.F.C., one of professional football’s oldest clubs. In 2020, these two unlikely owners embarked on a mission to transform the Red Dragons, a fifth-tier football club, into a global underdog sensation, despite their lack of football experience and unfamiliarity with each other. From the glitz and glamour of Hollywood to the heart of Wales, this series offers an intimate look at Rob and Ryan’s crash course in football club ownership.

It’s a story that unfolds across the pitch, within the locker room, behind the scenes in the front office, and even at the local pub. Their journey becomes a testament to the interconnected destinies of a team and a town, both placing their hopes on two actors determined to bring a profound sense of hope and transformation to a community in need. ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ chronicles the fascinating tale of these two Hollywood icons as they navigate uncharted territory, striving to make a difference in a town that has eagerly embraced their audacious vision.

Get ready to dive into the world of real-life dreams and dramas with a twist of fame and football and check out these reality shows similar to ‘Welcome to Wrexham,‘ where reality is even more entertaining than fiction. You can watch most of these shows similar to ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

8. Take Us Home: Leeds United (2019-2020)

With Russell Crowe as the narrator, ‘Take Us Home: Leeds United’ is a gripping sports documentary series that immerses viewers in the relentless journey of Leeds United Football Club, under the guidance of manager Marcelo Bielsa, as they strive to resurrect their former glory and ascend to the Premier League. With an unprecedented level of access, the series captures the raw emotion, unwavering passion, and formidable challenges faced by the team, making it a must-watch for football enthusiasts and fans alike.

In parallel to ‘Welcome to Wrexham,’ which spotlights Hollywood stars venturing into football club ownership, ‘Take Us Home’ sheds light on the fervent pursuit of success by Leeds United, revealing the profound impact of devoted fans and the indomitable spirit of a dedicated manager, drawing viewers into the captivating world of football club aspirations and the relentless pursuit of dreams on and off the pitch.

7. When Eagles Dare (2021)

Directed by Sean Webb, ‘When Eagles Dare’ recounts the inspiring journey of Crystal Palace F.C., mirroring the resilience seen in ‘Welcome to Wrexham.’ In 2010, the club faced dire financial straits and administration, but by 2013, they found themselves competing in the Championship Play-Offs for a coveted spot in the Premier League. This compelling docuseries weaves the incredible story of how Crystal Palace’s dedicated fans rallied together to rescue their beloved team.

Led by lifelong supporter Steve Parish, a consortium emerged to stave off bankruptcy. With liquidation looming, a massive protest outside Lloyds Bank, akin to Wrexham’s passionate support, played a pivotal role in securing the future of the club. Both series exemplify the unwavering commitment of fans and owners in the face of adversity, celebrating the indomitable spirit of football communities.

6. Boca Juniors Confidential (2018)

‘Boca Juniors Confidential’ is an engaging Argentine docu-series that offers an intimate look at the iconic football club, Boca Juniors, situated on the picturesque Argentine coast. The series kicks off with an insider’s view of the team’s rigorous pre-season training regimen and takes viewers on a thrilling journey through the highs and lows of their championship pursuit in the Superliga.

With a seamless blend of on-pitch action and insightful interviews, the show delves deep into Boca Juniors’ determined quest to reclaim the Superliga title. As the season unfolds, the series paints a vivid portrait of the club’s passion, dedication, and unwavering commitment to excellence, making it a must-watch for football enthusiasts and fans of ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ seeking more sporting drama.

5. First Team Juventus (2018)

‘First Team: Juventus’ is a captivating docuseries that offers a behind-the-scenes look at one of the most renowned football clubs in the world, Juventus F.C. This American and Italian production was the first on-demand series dedicated to an association football club. Created by IMG, The series chronicles the ups and downs of the Italian giants, their quest for domestic and international success, and the lives of their star players, including Cristiano Ronaldo.

It provides an intimate portrayal of the club’s inner workings, from the training ground to the locker room, offering fans a glimpse into the heart and soul of Juventus. Both ‘First Team: Juventus’ and ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ share common themes of behind-the-scenes access to football clubs, showcasing the dedication, challenges, and transformative potential of these clubs in their respective journeys.

4. FC Barcelona: A New Era (2022-2023)

‘FC Barcelona: A New Era’ spotlights the resurgence of Barcelona after the departure of legends like Lionel Messi. With Marc Pons Molina and Kike Costas directing, the first season hones in on former player-turned-manager, Xavi, as he takes charge of revitalizing the club’s glory days following a challenging period. FC Barcelona boasts a storied history of football excellence, yet recent years fell short of their storied reputation.

Just as ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ encapsulates Hollywood stars rejuvenating a football club, ‘FC Barcelona: A New Era’ mirrors this rebirth narrative, showcasing Xavi’s journey to reclaim Barcelona’s style and success, intertwining ambition and legacy, much like the transformation underway in Wrexham.

3. All or Nothing: Manchester City (2018)

Directed by Manuel Huerga, ‘All or Nothing: Manchester City’ is an immersive sports documentary series that provides an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Manchester City Football Club’s 2017-2018 season. It delves into the tactics, trials, and triumphs under the management of Pep Guardiola as they strive for Premier League success. The series captures the players’ dedication and the club’s pursuit of excellence, revealing the inner workings of a top-tier football club.

While ‘All or Nothing: Manchester City’ focuses on an elite club, it shares common ground with ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ by offering an intimate exploration of football club ownership and the dreams, challenges, and transformation that unfold both in the upper echelons of the sport and at the grassroots level, reaffirming the universal allure of the beautiful game.

2. The Class of ’92 (2013)

‘The Class of ’92’ is a British sports documentary film directed by Benjamin Turner and Gabe Turner. This nostalgic documentary follows the journey of six talented footballers—David Beckham, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt, Phil Neville, and Gary Neville—from the youth ranks of Manchester United to becoming football icons. It delves into their rise to prominence, emphasizing teamwork, determination, and friendship.

In a similar vein to ‘Welcome to Wrexham,’ ‘The Class of ’92’ underscores the impact of football on communities and individuals. While one showcases Hollywood stars entering the football world, the other highlights the inspiring journeys of homegrown talents who achieved greatness, linking the allure of football with hope and transformation on different stages of the footballing spectrum.

1. Sunderland ‘Til I Die (2018)

‘Sunderland ‘Til I Die’ is a gripping sports documentary series that provides an intimate glimpse into the trials and tribulations of Sunderland A.F.C, created by Fulwell 73. This series unearths the unbreakable bond between the club and its devoted fan base as they navigate the tumultuous world of lower league football, offering a raw and emotional portrayal of the team’s journey.

In a manner reminiscent of ‘Welcome to Wrexham,’ ‘Sunderland ‘Til I Die’ celebrates the unwavering passion and resilience of football communities. Both series share a common thread, highlighting the profound impact of the beautiful game on individuals and towns, reinforcing the enduring power of football to inspire and transform, whether in the spotlight of Hollywood or the heart of local communities.

Read More: Best Movies and Shows About Football on Netflix