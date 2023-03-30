8 Shows Like Emergency NYC You Must See

Netflix’s ‘Emergency: NYC‘ brings viewers across the world deep into the healthcare system of New York City, New York. From tragic moments to heartwarming events, the medical series is sure to take one on an emotional roller coaster ride, given just how the stakes can be in this particular field of work. With multiple hospitals and other medical facilities serving as the base of operation of the featured doctors, the series also talks about various social issues that are connected to healthcare. The reality show has fans who are surely eager to watch something similar after binge-watching the existing seasons of the ‘Lenox Hill‘ spinoff. Here are our 8 suggestions that might suit your interests. You can watch most of these shows similar to ‘Emergency: NYC’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

8. Nightwatch (2015- )

If you were intrigued by the work done by the emergency responders in ‘Emergency: NYC,’ then A&E’s ‘Nightwatch’ will be a perfect fit for you. The series is set in New Orleans, Louisiana, and Tampa, Florida, and follows various emergency medical technicians (EMTs), police officers, and firefighters. Though not solely focused on the medical industry, the show does allow viewers to understand the work of emergency responders and how crucial their work is in order to save as many lives as possible. The real-life stories of these real-life heroes also allow the audience to form a personal connection with the cast.

7. Mystery Diagnosis (2005-2011)

For all the ‘House MD‘ fans out there, ‘Mystery Diagnosis’ is one show you will not want to miss. Initially a Discovery Health project before switching to the Oprah Winfrey Network in 2011, the show focuses on real-life cases of patients whose rare ailments and unusual combinations of symptoms made it hard for medical professionals to give an accurate diagnosis. The journey for an accurate solution was far from simple for the featured people. However, these stories do allow the general public to understand just how complex healthcare can be. The intricacies of the medical system showcased in the series are similar to ‘Emergency: NYC’ and will surely make the fans of the latter quite happy.

6. Medical Emergency (2005-2010)

‘Medical Emergency’ follows the stories of various doctors and patients in the Alfred Hospital Emergency and Trauma Centre in Melbourne, Australia. Similar to ‘Emergency: NYC,’ the show documents the various life-saving events as the healthcare professionals of this prestigious medical institution try their best to save as many lives as possible. Not every story has an ideal ending, but the staff soldiers on and keeps on providing their help to people who come under their care.

5. The Surgeon’s Cut (2020)

Netflix’s ‘The Surgeon’s Cut’ is an ode to some of the top healthcare professionals across the world and presents their achievements for everyone to see. From Dr. Nancy Ascher, the first woman to perform a liver transplant, to Dr. Kypros Nicolaides, a fetal medicine pioneer, the series gives the public an idea of just how healthcare has come and the work done behind achieving such advanced medical facilities. The series also features celebrated neurosurgeon Dr. Alfredo Quiñones-Hinojosa and respected cardiac surgeon Dr. Devi Shetty. The emphasis on the work done by these doctors might interest those who enjoyed learning more about the medical staff in ‘Emergency: NYC.’

4. Last Chance Transplant (2021)

With the numerous advancements in the field of medicine and surgery, organ transplant remains one of the most crucial procedures. Surgeons like Dr. Elliot Grodstein in ‘Emergency: NYC’ are celebrated for their work in the field, and ‘Last Chance Transplant’ serves to provide viewers a deeper insight into the world of organ donation, transportation, and transplant. Set at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, the show focuses on various patients who need donated organs as soon as possible, with doctors and their teams trying their best to find a perfect match and save as many lives as possible. Given the real-life high stakes, it is no wonder that the show has a significant number of admirers.

3. Trauma: Life in the E.R. (1997-2002)

The urgency of emergency healthcare is hard to overstate and is explored in detail in TLC’s ‘Trauma: Life in the E.R.’ Mostly set in Level One trauma centers across the USA, it is not unknown for high-profile cases also to be a part of the show. Primarily focused on medical staff and nurses, it also sheds light on other crucial people who work hard to keep the hospital running. With such an intriguing premise, the Emmy-nominated series was easily able to accumulate fans across the world. It also has two spinoff shows called ‘Paramedics’ and ‘Code Blue.’

2. Save My Life: Boston Trauma (2015)

Set in various hospitals within the bustling city of Boston, Massachusetts, ABC’s ‘Save My Life: Boston Trauma,’ is a gripping documentary series that follows a format similar to ‘Emergency: NYC.’ The medical staff featured in the show are trauma care experts who have the grueling task of saving the lives of the various people who have been brought to them. More often than not, the stories of the patients in the show are heartbreaking to watch and allow viewers to form a sense of camaraderie with them. As such, the work done by healthcare professionals becomes even more admirable for the general public, with people always eager to thank them for their life-saving work.

1. NY Med (2012-2014)

On the top of the list, we have a show quite similar to ‘Emergency: NYC’ when it comes to format and location. Not unlike the Netflix series, ABC’s ‘NY Med’ is set in the Big Apple and focuses on various healthcare facilities within the city. While the Netflix series is set in various hospitals under the Northwell Health System, the ABC show focuses on three institutions within the NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, as well as the NYU Lutheran Medical Center (now known as the NYU Langone Hospital – Brooklyn). Whether it’s pediatric care or critical medical procedures, the two shows have many overlapping elements, and the fans of one are highly likely to enjoy the other.

